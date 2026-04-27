Michael Jackson Biopic Shatters Box Office Records Despite Controversy

The 'Michael' biopic, starring Jaafar Jackson, has achieved a record-breaking box office debut, earning $217.4 million globally. The film's success comes amid controversy over the omission of child sexual abuse allegations against the singer and mixed reactions from his family.

Michael Jackson 's highly anticipated biopic has achieved a phenomenal debut at the box office , shattering records and captivating audiences worldwide. The film, simply titled 'Michael,' earned a staggering $217.4 million globally over the weekend, with $97 million coming from domestic theaters and $120.4 million from international markets.

This remarkable performance marks the biggest domestic opening for any biopic ever, exceeding projections by a substantial $30 million and surpassing the impressive $80 million debut of 'Oppenheimer' in 2023. Furthermore, 'Michael' has claimed the title of the best worldwide opening for a music biopic, eclipsing the previous record held by 'Bohemian Rhapsody.

' The film stars Jaafar Jackson, the late singer's nephew, in a compelling portrayal of the King of Pop's life and career, directed by Antoine Fuqua. The success of 'Michael' is particularly noteworthy for Lionsgate, representing their most significant opening since the onset of the pandemic and ranking as their sixth-largest debut overall, trailing only the 'Hunger Games' and 'Twilight' franchises. It also secured the second-highest opening of the year, trailing only 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

' The film's international appeal is undeniable, achieving the best opening for a music biopic in an impressive 63 countries, including major markets like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Brazil, Australia, Spain, the Netherlands, and South Asia. Anticipation is building for its release in Japan in June, where it is expected to continue its monumental run.

Despite the impressive financial success, the film has faced considerable controversy surrounding the decision to omit any mention of the allegations of child sexual abuse that plagued Jackson during the later years of his life. This omission has drawn criticism from various sources, including some members of Jackson's own family. The production of 'Michael' was not without its challenges.

Producer Graham King and Lionsgate made the deliberate choice to remove any reference to the abuse allegations, leading to significant production delays. The film has received a largely negative reception from critics, currently holding a 'rotten' score of 35 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Paris Jackson, the singer's daughter, publicly distanced herself from the project last year, expressing her concerns about the script's inaccuracies and her dissatisfaction with the producers' unwillingness to address her feedback.

She clarified on social media that she had provided notes on the initial draft, highlighting elements she found dishonest or problematic, but ultimately chose to disengage when her concerns were not incorporated. However, her brothers, Prince and Blanket Jackson, have shown their support for the film, attending its premiere in Berlin earlier this month.

Recent reports indicate a discrepancy between actor Colman Domingo's claims of Paris Jackson's support and her own statements, further highlighting the complex family dynamics surrounding the biopic. The film's $200 million budget reflects the scale and ambition of the project, aiming to capture the essence of a global icon while navigating a sensitive and controversial legacy





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