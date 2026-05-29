Michael Jackson Estate Co-Executor John McClain Dies at 78

Michael Jackson estate co-executor John McClain passed away at the age of 78 after complications from a fall led to a broken arm and hospital stay. He had been dealing with poor health in recent years and remained vibrant and creative until the end.

Michael Jackson estate co-executor John McClain died from complications from a fall which led to a broken arm and stint in the hospital prior to his passing Tuesday.

The Los Angeles-born music exec fell at his Malibu, California, home and was transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center with the injuries, sources told TMZ on Thursday. McClain, who was a co-executor with John Branca, spent multiple days in the medical facility before his death on Tuesday afternoon.

The late McClain, who had worked at the top of the music business in multiple positions, 'remained vibrant and creative right up until the end,' sources told the outlet, adding that he had been dealing with poor health in recent years. Funeral arrangements for the industry mainstay - who collaborated with artists including Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, Kirk Franklin and Teddy Riley - are not yet clear.

The Daily Mail has reached out to the Jackson estate for further details on this story





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Michael Jackson Estate John Mcclain Malibu California Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Poor Health Creative Until The End

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