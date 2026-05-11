Michael Jackson's biopic overtakes 'Elvis' to become second highest-grossing of all time

Michael Jackson's eponymous biopic, directed by Antoine Fuqua, has surpassed 'Elvis' to become the second highest-grossing biopic of all time. It features Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop and has earned $577 million since its release. It is expected to soar even further in Japan's $33 million film market tour.

Michael Jackson 's eponymous biopic is now the second highest-grossing biopic of all time. The project, Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson in the titular role, has overtaken 2022's Elvis, starring Austin Butler, after the third weekend totalling $95 million, pushing it to a $240.4 million domestic box office tally and $336.88 million abroad.

The 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody holds the number one spot with $216.7 million earned domestically and $910.8 million worldwide, per Billboard. According to Deadline, outside of the US, Michael has performed most impressively in France, taking the number one spot with $7.2 million. The Antoine Fuqua-directed film also had a record-breaking box office debut, earning $97 million domestically and $120.4 million internationally.

Michael had the biggest domestic opening for a biopic, surpassing Oppenheimer's $80 million in 2023, and became the best worldwide opening for a music biopic. The film is expected to be monumental when it opens in Japan in June. Despite backlash, it earned a dismal 35 percent 'rotten' score and is now the second highest-grossing biopic of all time. But it has been a hit with audiences, as evidenced by its monumental numbers





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Michael Jackson Biopic Highest-Grossing Box Office France US Anti-Child Sexual Abuse Allegations ELVIS Antoine Fuqua Jaafar Jackson Bohemian Rhapsody

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