Michael Jackson's Chimpanzee Bubbles: A Life of Fame and Sanctuary

Explore the life of Bubbles, Michael Jackson's famous chimpanzee, from his days as a celebrity pet to his current life at the Center for Great Apes. Learn about the sanctuary's response to recent misinformation and the portrayal of Bubbles in the new biopic 'Michael.'

Michael Jackson , the legendary King of Pop, was known for his eccentric lifestyle, which included keeping exotic pets such as a giraffe and a chimpanzee named Bubbles.

The chimp, adopted from a research facility in Texas in the 1980s, became a well-known figure alongside Jackson, making numerous public appearances, including a memorable tea session with government officials in Japan in 1987. Bubbles initially lived at Jackson's family estate in Encino, California, before being moved to the Neverland Ranch in Santa Barbara in 1988. Throughout the 1980s, Bubbles accompanied Jackson on various outings and tours, even sleeping in a crib inside the singer's bedroom.

However, as Bubbles matured, his behavior became more aggressive, leading to his relocation to the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida, in 2005, where he has since resided. The sanctuary recently addressed misinformation surrounding Bubbles, particularly an AI-generated image depicting Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, posing with the chimp.

The Center for Great Apes clarified that Jaafar has not visited Bubbles and emphasized their commitment to the well-being of the apes, stating that they do not allow physical contact or direct interactions between humans and the animals. The sanctuary's founder, Patti Ragan, shared that Bubbles is aging gracefully, enjoying hobbies like painting and spending time with his fellow chimpanzees.

Bubbles' life at the sanctuary is marked by a peaceful routine, with naps in the afternoon and early bedtimes, alongside his long-time chimp family members. The recent biopic 'Michael,' which hit theaters on April 24, portrays Bubbles using CGI rather than a real chimpanzee, a decision praised by PETA. The film's director, Antoine Fuqua, and Lionsgate have emphasized that the portrayal of Bubbles as a pet is based on historical fact and not an endorsement of keeping chimpanzees as pets.

The Center for Great Apes expressed gratitude for the public's interest in Bubbles and reaffirmed their mission to provide a safe and dignified environment for chimpanzees and orangutans





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