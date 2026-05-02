Michael Jordan Confronts Stephen A. Smith Over NASCAR Athlete Comments

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith revealed that NBA legend Michael Jordan challenged his assertion that NASCAR drivers are not athletes, sparking a debate about the definition of athleticism and the demands of motorsports.

Stephen A. Smith , the prominent ESPN personality, recently disclosed a direct confrontation with NBA icon Michael Jordan regarding his contentious remarks about NASCAR drivers and their athletic status.

The controversy ignited last month when Smith dismissed a caller's assertion that legendary driver Richard Petty should be considered among the greatest athletes of all time. Smith emphatically stated, 'Come on, man. That doesn't count. You driving a car!

' He further elaborated, 'I'm being honest, it's a great sport. But come on, bro. Getting behind the wheel of a car is not the same. You can be behind the wheel of a car in your 60s and 70s for crying out loud.

A golfer is not an athlete. A NASCAR driver is not an athlete.

' These statements quickly drew widespread criticism from the NASCAR community, with numerous drivers expressing their displeasure at Smith's dismissal of the physical and mental demands of their profession. The backlash was significant enough that Michael Jordan, who holds a co-ownership stake in the 23XI Racing team, personally contacted Smith to challenge his perspective. Smith revealed on SiriusXM radio, 'You know who wanted to correct me about the NASCAR thing? Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan. I argued with him! Because that's how I feel! I'm being honest.

That's how I feel. That's all, it's not a crime. That's what makes radio and sports talk.

' This admission highlights the depth of Jordan's investment in NASCAR and his willingness to defend the sport and its athletes. Jordan's involvement extends beyond mere ownership; he was recently a central figure in a federal antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR concerning its revenue-sharing structure, demonstrating his commitment to shaping the future of the sport.

He acquired a stake in 23XI Racing in 2020 and celebrated a major milestone earlier this year when driver Tyler Reddick secured victory in the Daytona 500, earning Jordan a championship ring on his 63rd birthday. The dispute underscores the ongoing debate about what constitutes an athlete and the varying levels of physical and mental fortitude required across different sports.

Ryan Preece, a veteran NASCAR driver who experienced a harrowing 10-barrel-roll crash at Daytona in 2023, directly addressed Smith's comments, challenging him to experience the rigors of the sport firsthand. Preece stated, 'I'd love for him to go tumbling 13 times, have black eyes, and show up next week doing what you gotta do.

' He continued, 'I think your definition of an athlete certainly varies from person to person. ' Preece’s statement powerfully illustrates the extreme physical demands and inherent risks faced by NASCAR drivers, challenging the notion that driving a car doesn't require athletic ability. The exchange between Smith and Jordan, and the subsequent responses from drivers like Preece, have reignited a conversation about respect for all athletes and the importance of understanding the unique challenges within each sport.

It also highlights the growing influence of celebrities like Jordan in NASCAR, and their willingness to advocate for the sport's recognition and legitimacy. The situation demonstrates how deeply Jordan is invested in the success of 23XI Racing and the broader NASCAR community, and his willingness to engage in public discourse to defend its athletes





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Stephen A. Smith Michael Jordan NASCAR Athletes 23XI Racing Ryan Preece Daytona 500

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