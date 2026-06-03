Michael Jordan Shows Off Slimmed-Down Physique in Marbella Amid Health Concerns

NBA legend Michael Jordan, 63, was seen enjoying a cigar and walk with wife Yvette Prieto in Marbella, Spain, after a worrying photo in 2024 prompted him to focus on fitness. The six-time champion has changed eating habits and increased workouts to stay in shape for his 70s, according to a source.

NBA icon Michael Jordan , 63, turned heads this week as he strolled through the Marbella Club Hotel in Spain, cigar in hand and looking noticeably slimmer alongside his wife, Yvette Prieto .

Dressed in an orange T-shirt, denim shorts, and white sneakers, the six-time champion appeared relaxed while surrounded by security guards. The couple are enjoying another European summer vacation, having previously visited Italy, Greece, and France. Jordan's trademark cigar and confident gait have long been part of his public persona, but this sighting carried extra weight: it comes after a period of intense public scrutiny over his health.

In September 2024, a photograph of him at a Champions League match in Monaco sparked widespread concern among fans, who noted a yellow tint in his eyes. This was not the first such alarm; during the 2020 docuseries The Last Dance, Jordan's jaundiced appearance led to theories about liver issues or alcohol consumption. The 2024 image prompted a wave of worry, with many urging him to address his well-being. In response, Jordan has quietly made changes.

According to a source close to the former Bulls star, he has adjusted his eating habits and ramped up his workout routine. The source said, and I quote: As he was hearing people talking about his looks, he changed some eating habits and got back to working out a little more as he is just making sure that he will be just as spry when he gets into his 70s as he has been in his 60s.

The insider emphasized that Jordan, now a NASCAR team owner, wants to be television-ready for his occasional appearances on NBC and through NASCAR coverage. The source added that the stress-free life of a happily married billionaire contributes significantly to his health.

The source said: The great thing about Mike and his health is that he was an elite athlete for so long, he knows what to do to stay in shape, and having a wife who was a model, they work out together and he is always walking around on the golf course, so he remains overall in solid shape. Plus, how much stress do you think he has? Not much, he is rich, happily married and loving life.

That goes a long way in someone's health. The insider also dismissed rumors that Jordan is using weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, stating that if he is, he has not shared that information. Jordan's wealth, estimated at $4.3 billion, allows him a lifestyle of luxury and leisure. He owns two superyachts: Joy, valued at $80 million, and M'BRACE, which costs a staggering $115 million.

These vessels have transported him across Europe in recent years. Despite retiring from active basketball in 2003, Jordan remains a fixture in the sports world. This season, he signed on as a special contributor for NBC, though fans were disappointed by his limited airtime. He conducted only one interview with host Mike Tirico, which was spread across multiple episodes.

Nevertheless, Jordan's dedication to his health appears sincere. The transformed physique seen in Marbella suggests a man determined to prove that age is just a number. As he enters his late sixties, Jordan continues to inspire both on and off the court, embodying the competitive spirit that defined his career. The Marbella sighting offers a hopeful update for fans who worried about him just a year ago.

It shows that with commitment and a supportive partner, even the most legendary athletes can adapt and thrive in their golden years. Jordan's journey from health scare to rejuvenation serves as a reminder that it is never too late to prioritize well-being





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