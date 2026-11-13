Michael Pyke Sentenced To Life For Murder Of Wife Beryl Pyke

Former hairdresser Michael Pyke received a life sentence for the murder of his wife Beryl Pyke in Aldwick, West Sussex, following a decades-long history of domestic abuse.

Michael Pyke, a 79-year-old former hairdresser from Aldwick, West Sussex, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Beryl Pyke. The sentence was handed down at Hove Crown Court on Friday after Pyke pleaded guilty to the crime in October. The court heard that the fatal incident occurred at their home in May of this year, ending a marriage that had lasted for 50 years.

Fatal Incident Details And Timeline

The murder took place between 10:30 pm on Saturday, May 30, and 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 31. The couple had spent the evening at a friend's house together before returning home. The attack was described by the prosecution as a terrifying and sustained stabbing that resulted in 11 wounds to Ms. Pyke. Post-mortem examinations also revealed defensive injuries, including an 8 cm long wound, which indicated that Ms. Pyke anticipated a blow from the knife before she died.

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Evidence collected by investigators showed that Mr. Pyke had attempted to clean the scene after the killing. Crime scene investigators noted that the property was very clean, with indications that he had showered after the act. However, black trousers with visible blood stains were found downstairs, and a blood-stained knife was discovered in a bedroom, which appeared likely to be the murder weapon. A polo shirt was found in the laundry basket during the search.

History Of Abuse And Criminal Record

Prosecutor Pippa McAtasney KC revealed that Mr. Pyke had an extensive criminal history, including 47 convictions for 80 offences between 2008 and 2022. These convictions included 13 for violence against the person, five for assaults on emergency workers, and 26 for harassment breaches of restraining orders intended to protect Ms. Pyke. The longest period he served in prison was 10 months in 2008 for stabbing a friend and neighbor.

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The court heard that the violence against Ms. Pyke intensified when Mr. Pyke turned 60. A friend who survived a stabbing by Mr. Pyke in July 2007 told police that the aggression seemed to coincide with his retirement and increased alcohol consumption. Ms. Pyke had often called the police, leading to breaches of restraining orders. Despite this, she frequently did not support the allegations, feeling sorry for him and fearing homelessness.

Defence Arguments And Judicial Remarks

Defense counsel Martin Rutherford KC described a bizarre feature of the case, noting that until age 60, Mr. Pyke was a happy family man with no previous convictions. Mr. Rutherford stated that matters turned post-60, marked by homelessness and destructive periods living with his wife. He also highlighted that Mr. Pyke was a long-term teetotaller who became attracted to and perhaps addicted to alcohol later in life.

Senior Judge Jeremy Gold KC described Ms. Pyke as defenceless against her husband. He stated that there was no doubt from the number of times Mr. Pyke stabbed Beryl that it was his intention to kill her. The judge emphasized that he did so showing no mercy, citing the domestic abuse and violence that characterized the last decades of their marriage.

Police Response And Aftermath

Sussex Police arrived at the home after Mr. Pyke's cousin, Roger Taylor, reported him to the authorities. Mr. Taylor had heard Mr. Pyke confess to the killing, claiming he asked for a cuddle and was told to leave the bedroom. Officers found Mr. Pyke calm with a TV on downstairs, while Ms. Pyke was in bed in her nightgown covered in blood. Body-worn camera footage recorded Mr. Pyke saying he wanted to die and expressing relief that he was dead forever.

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Sussex Police Detective Sergeant Elliott Lander said Mr. Pyke cruelly took Ms. Pyke's life in the home they shared. He noted that Mr. Pyke showed no remorse and had a nonchalant attitude towards the devastating consequences of his actions. Mr. Pyke's son attended court but did not make a victim statement, with the family unable to put into words the impact of this tragedy. Mr. Pyke now expects to die in prison after receiving his minimum term of 15 years.