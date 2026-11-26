Michael Redmond received 225 hours of unpaid work after leaving a bag containing £12,500 of ketamine at a Glasgow Holiday Inn Express while missing.

Michael Redmond, a 42-year-old man from Ayr, has been sentenced to 225 hours of unpaid work by Glasgow Sheriff Court after being convicted of involvement in the supply of illegal narcotics. The sentencing concluded a case that began when Redmond left a hold-all bag containing drugs worth £12,500 in a hotel storage facility while he was officially classified as a high-risk missing person.

Drug Disposal at Holiday Inn Glasgow

The court heard that on 28 April 2025, Michael Redmond checked into the Holiday Inn Express located in the Glasgow city centre. He deposited a hold-all bag filled with ketamine with the hotel staff and requested that they store the item in the hotel storage room for him to retrieve at a later time. This action was taken while Redmond was already under significant legal and social scrutiny.

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The bag contained a substantial quantity of the controlled substance, with the total value assessed at £12,500. By leaving the bag at the hotel, Redmond attempted to secure the drugs away from public view and potential law enforcement scrutiny. However, this decision ultimately provided investigators with the physical evidence needed to link him directly to the illegal supply chain.

Missing Person Investigation Leads to Arrest

Michael Redmond had been reported to the police as a missing person on the day prior to the hotel incident. Law enforcement officials assessed him as being high risk, prompting an intensive search operation to locate him. The police received specific information indicating that he had stayed at the Holiday Inn Express in the Glasgow city centre, which directed their attention to the hotel.

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Officers reviewed CCTV footage from the hotel, which showed Michael Redmond checking out at 10:50 on the morning of 28 April 2025. The video evidence confirmed that he had handed over the hold-all bag to the hotel staff. This visual record was critical in establishing his movements and his interaction with the premises prior to his disappearance.

Because Redmond remained a missing person and his whereabouts were unknown, police obtained permission to search the bag left in the storage room. The primary objective was to see if the contents would provide immediate information about his location. Instead, the search revealed the large quantity of ketamine, leading to a significant escalation in the investigation.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings at Sheriff Court

Police successfully traced Michael Redmond and arrested him in the city centre on Buchanan Street on 29 April 2025. Following his arrest, he was interviewed by authorities but declined to answer questions, providing a no comment reply to all inquiries. This initial silence did not prevent the prosecution from building a strong case based on the physical evidence and hotel records.

Michael Redmond subsequently pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of ketamine. The Glasgow Sheriff Court considered the severity of the drug amount and the circumstances of the disposal when determining the sentence. Prosecutor Siobhan Currie presented the details of the case, highlighting the high-risk status of the defendant and the value of the drugs involved.

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Supervision and Community Punishment Order

In addition to the 225 hours of unpaid work, Michael Redmond was placed under supervision for one year by the Glasgow Sheriff Court. This supervision period is designed to monitor his compliance with the court order and to reduce the risk of reoffending. The combination of community service and supervision serves as the formal punishment for his conviction.

The case underscores the effectiveness of police investigations into missing persons cases, particularly when high-risk individuals are involved. The discovery of the drugs in the hotel storage room provided concrete proof of Redmond's involvement in the supply of controlled substances. The sentence reflects the judicial response to drug-related crimes committed by individuals who are subject to heightened police attention.