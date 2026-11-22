Michael Seed, a key Hatton Garden heist raider, faces conditional release on December 25 after a Ministry of Justice error led to his accidental freedom last year.

Michael Seed, the electronics expert who played a pivotal role in the notorious Hatton Garden heist, is scheduled for conditional release on December 25. This date marks a significant development in the legal aftermath of the 2015 burglary, following a complex series of events involving judicial errors and severe health issues. The 66-year-old, widely known by the nickname 'Basil', has been under custody since a recent correction to his sentence timing.

Seed Sentenced for 2015 Hatton Garden Vault Raid

Michael Seed was originally convicted in March 2019 for his part in the multi-million-pound jewellery heist that occurred four years prior. He received a ten-year prison sentence for his involvement in the operation at the London vault. Additionally, a separate six-and-a-half-year sentence was imposed for his failure to repay the spoils of the raid. Seed, the son of the late Dr John Seed, a renowned Cambridge University biophysicist who worked with Francis Crick and James Watson, evaded police for four years before his capture.

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Ministry of Justice Released Seed in Error

Michael Seed was accidentally freed from HMP High Down in Sutton, Surrey, on August 12, 2025. Officers at the Ministry of Justice miscalculated the remaining time he had to serve from his additional sentence. He remained out of custody for several weeks until his return to custody on February 5. During this period of unauthorized freedom, details regarding his location or activities remain unknown. His former council flat in Islington was relet, and family members declined to comment on the circumstances.

Seed Suffered Sepsis Following Imprisonment

Upon returning to prison, Michael Seed experienced a rapid deterioration in his health. He suffered multiple organ failure and developed serious sepsis, which required intensive medical care. He spent two weeks in an intensive care unit, including a period in an induced coma. A judge has now determined that Seed is eligible for conditional release by Christmas Day. It is believed he has benefited from the Government's early release scheme, which aims to alleviate prison overcrowding.

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Raiders Known as the Diamond Wheezers

Michael Seed was the last member of the gang to be caught, as the other raiders were sentenced earlier. The group, dubbed the 'Diamond Wheezers' due to their advanced ages, admitted to conspiracy to commit burglary. Brian Reader, who participated in the 1983 Brink's-Mat robbery, received six years and three months. John Collins, Daniel Jones, and Terry Perkins all received seven-year terms. Reader died in 2023 after his release, while Perkins died in prison in 2018.

Systemic Issues in Criminal Release Process

The Ministry of Justice acknowledged that these cases exposed deep-rooted issues within the criminal justice system. Officials stated they are introducing tougher checks and launching an independent investigation into releases made in error. The department is also investing in technology to replace archaic paper-based systems to prevent future mistakes. Seed, who has a degree in physics and electronics from Nottingham University, was previously jailed for drug manufacturing in 1984. His release date of December 25 concludes this chapter of the historic Hatton Garden crime.