Michael Sopher receives a 10-year prison term for savagely assaulting Chicago Officer Kevin Mangan with brass knuckles over a parking dispute involving his sister Monica Mejia.

Michael Sopher, a 33-year-old convicted pedophile, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the savage beating of Chicago Police Officer Kevin Mangan. The violent confrontation erupted in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood after a dispute over an illegally parked vehicle escalated into a frenzied physical assault. Sopher pleaded guilty on Monday to aggravated battery of a peace officer causing great bodily harm, a charge that resulted in the substantial prison term.

The Assault Triggered By Parking Dispute

The incident began when Officer Mangan attempted to issue a citation to Monica Mejia, Sopher's 30-year-old sister. Mejia had parked her vehicle directly behind a police squad car in the 3700 block of South Marshfield Avenue, effectively trapping the officers and preventing an ambulance from exiting the scene. The ambulance crew was treating a patient at the emergency site when Mejia arrived and blocked the exit, creating a significant obstruction to emergency services.

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Prosecutors state that Mejia and Sopher, along with two other occupants, initially exited the vehicle and walked away. This action prompted Officer Mangan to approach and begin writing a ticket for blocking an emergency vehicle. However, when Mejia returned to the scene, she allegedly launched into an argument with the officer. She shielded her vehicle identification number to prevent him from completing the citation, actively obstructing the legal process.

Details of the Violent Physical Attack

Officer Mangan and his fellow officers attempted to disengage and return to their squad cars to defuse the confrontation. Instead, Mejia followed Mangan to his vehicle and began slamming her hands against the window, forcing him back outside. When Mangan pushed her hand away, she allegedly smacked his hand and struck the left side of his body. A second officer intervened, but Mejia allegedly attempted to hit that officer as well, repeatedly grabbing at their radio strap.

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Michael Sopher then joined the fray, grabbing Officer Mangan and unleashing a barrage of punches directly to the officer's face. He knocked Mangan to the ground before climbing on top of him, continuing the assault with relentless force. The attack left Officer Mangan with devastating injuries to his mouth and jaw, including several teeth knocked out or driven into his gums. Other officers eventually managed to drag Sopher away from their colleague during the chaotic scene.

Sopher's Extensive Criminal History

Michael Sopher has a significant and disturbing criminal record that predates this assault. He was convicted in Indiana in 2021 of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. According to Fox 32 Chicago, the victim was a five-year-old child, and Sopher was only 18 years old at the time of that offense. This prior conviction classified him as a predatory criminal sexual offender at the time of the police assault.

Additionally, Sopher was convicted of three burglaries in 2021 and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements in 2023. Prosecutors noted that he was not compliant with the sex offender registry when he attacked Mangan and had failed to register as required earlier that month. This history of non-compliance and violent crime played a role in the context of the sentencing proceedings, highlighting the danger he posed to the community.

Severity of Officer Mangan's Injuries

The physical toll on Officer Kevin Mangan was severe and long-lasting. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he received extensive treatment for his injuries. His family later revealed the horrifying extent of the damage, with his aunt, Denise McBroom, stating that several of his teeth had been knocked out and embedded in the roof of his mouth. The injuries were so severe that Mangan was unable to eat solid food for months.

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Alderman Raymond Lopez, who represents the area where the attack occurred, emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that Mangan was lucky to be alive. The officer faced a lengthy recovery process and required reconstructive oral surgery to repair the damage inflicted by Sopher's brutal assault. The incident has raised significant concerns among the community and law enforcement regarding the safety of officers during routine traffic stops.

Stakeholder Reactions and Legal Outcome

Monica Mejia also has a history of violence, including a 2022 conviction for aggravated battery against a police officer, according to CBS Chicago. Her defense attorney previously argued that the siblings had been responding to an emergency at their father's home and had pleaded with officers not to issue a ticket before the confrontation turned physical. Despite these claims, the court found Sopher guilty of the aggravated battery charge.

Officer Mangan's mother, Carol Mangan, condemned the attack, describing the alleged assailants as violent criminals who should never have been released from their previous convictions. She expressed outrage that Sopher, a career criminal with a background in sexual assault and burglary, was allowed to remain free. The sentencing brings a legal conclusion to the case, though the physical and emotional scars for Officer Mangan and his family remain deep.