Michael Street Jailed for 22 Years Over £8 Million Cocaine Ring

Michael Street receives a 22-year sentence for leading a £8million cocaine importation racket. Eight members of the smuggling gang were imprisoned for roles ranging from mule work to logistics.

Michael Street, the 52-year-old ringleader of a sophisticated drugs importation network, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison by Isleworth Crown Court. His imprisonment follows a successful Metropolitan Police investigation into an organized crime group responsible for smuggling approximately £8 million worth of Class A cocaine into the United Kingdom from Jamaica. The sentencing marks the culmination of a major operation that disrupted multiple drug importation attempts at Heathrow and Gatwick Airport s between April and June 2024.

Cocaine Smuggling Mechanics Exposed

The core mechanism of the conspiracy involved recruiting unsuspecting individuals to transport drugs in their luggage under the guise of ordinary holidaymakers. The operation relied on the perpetrators believing they were merely carrying money or personal items, while in reality, they were moving thousands of pounds worth of illicit substances. Officers discovered that the group used creative concealment methods, including hiding cocaine inside coffee bags and lining suitcases with cash from previous successful trips.

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One particularly egregious example involved Cathryn Boorer, who was found with 35.6 grams of cocaine hidden in her underwear at Gatwick Airport. This was not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern where suspects were flown back to the UK with significant quantities of the Class A drug. The sheer volume of the consignment, totaling around 12 kilograms in the final intercepted shipment alone, highlights the scale of the distribution network Street was managing.

Recruitment Tactics and Gang Hierarchy

Michael Street actively targeted individuals without prior criminal records, operating under the mistaken belief that their clean backgrounds would reduce suspicion from law enforcement and airport staff. He recruited these individuals, including Archie Costello and Cathryn Boorer, by offering them £10,000 in danger money and all-inclusive Caribbean holidays. This inducement proved effective in recruiting participants who might otherwise have been deterred by the legal risks involved in drug trafficking.

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The hierarchy of the organization was complex, with Street acting as the central coordinator who connected UK-based facilitators with their counterparts in Jamaica. Key figures in this network included Barry Costello, who was the father of Archie Costello, and Michael Forrest, who later legally changed his name to Cuba Miguel Santos. The group operated out of a multiple occupancy house in Orpington, Kent, which served as the primary hub for dropping off and picking up suitcases containing both drugs and illicit profits.

Jail Sentences for Co-Conspirators

In addition to Street, eight other members of the conspiracy have received substantial jail terms reflecting the severity of their involvement in the drugs trade. Archie Costello, 23, was sentenced to 15 years after claiming his trip to Jamaica was just a family holiday, despite being found with cocaine in his suitcase. Cathryn Boorer, 66, received an 18-and-a-half-year sentence, during which she exhibited visible distress upon being questioned about her luggage contents.

Other convicted members include Michael Forrest, who was handed a 20-year term, and Lee Roberts, who received 18 years. The court also sentenced Barry Costello to 12 years, Sharon Hardes to 12-and-a-half years, Brooke Hardy to 10 years, and Freddy McCormack-Bakewell to 8 years. These sentences demonstrate the judicial system's commitment to dismantling organized crime groups through rigorous prosecution and substantial punitive measures.

Police Investigation and Future Outlook

Detective Superintendent Lewis Sanderson from the Met Specialist Crime Command emphasized that the long sentences reflect the seriousness of these offenses and the determination to hold drug traffickers accountable. The investigation utilized extensive digital evidence, including phone records, financial transactions, travel bookings, CCTV footage, and cell-site data, to link the suspects and prove their conspiracy. This comprehensive approach allowed officers to trace the flow of funds and drugs, ultimately leading to the arrests.

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The Metropolitan Police reported that their relentless pursuit of serious and organized crime resulted in over 21,000 disruptions last year, representing a 63 percent increase compared to 2024. Sanderson warned that the drug trade fuels violence in London and affirmed that the force remains dedicated to stopping groups from importing illicit substances. The disruption of this specific network prevents an estimated further £4 million worth of cocaine from entering the UK market, protecting communities from the associated harms of drug trafficking.