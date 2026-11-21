Michael van Gerwen advances to the Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals after defeating James Wade, setting up a clash with Tom Sykes who upset Luke Humphries.

Michael van Gerwen has secured his place in the final eight of the Grand Slam of Darts, where he will face Tom Sykes in a surprising quarter-final clash. The Dutch star defeated James Wade in a tense 10-8 victory that marks his first premier ranking quarter-final appearance in over a year. This result sets up an intriguing matchup in Wolverhampton against an opponent who recently delivered a major upset.

Van Gerwen Defeats Wade in Thriller

Van Gerwen produced a stellar performance to overcome James Wade, who posed a significant challenge throughout the match. The Green Machine hit a crucial 121 finish, a milestone that broke the previous record held by James Wade during the contest. The victory required a late surge and superb finishing under pressure to close out the tie on the final leg.

Also read Humphries Exits Grand Slam of Darts After 10-9 Loss to Unseeded Tom Sykes

This win is significant for Van Gerwen as it provides a boost to his confidence, which has fluctuated over the last two years. He acknowledged the difficulty of the match and noted that overcoming such tough games helps him address personal demons regarding his consistency. The manner of the victory has energized him as he looks to return to the higher levels of performance he is capable of reaching.

Sykes Stuns Humphries in Debut Major

Michael van Gerwen was originally expected to meet world number two Luke Humphries in the quarter-finals. However, Tom Sykes, ranked 72nd on the Tour, knocked out Humphries in a dramatic last-leg decider. This victory marks Sykes reaching the quarter-finals on his debut at this major tournament, making it one of the biggest shocks of the event.

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Sykes delivered a fantastic game against Humphries, maintaining a 100 average and throwing multiple 180s throughout the contest. The Castleford Tiger pulled off a stunning final-leg victory that many observers did not predict. This performance has immediately elevated Sykes in the eyes of the darting community and set a high bar for the upcoming quarter-final.

Van Gerwen Prepares for Unexpected Threat

Michael van Gerwen stated that he is preparing for the worst scenario against Tom Sykes, recognizing the danger posed by the unseeded player. He expressed admiration for Sykes' performance against Humphries, noting that no one expected such a strong showing from someone making their first big TV appearance in a long format. Van Gerwen emphasized that Sykes is a fantastic player who has been performing well on the Tour recently.

The Dutch champion acknowledged that Sykes is dealing with a new situation, being the first to reach 16 legs in a major match. This is uncharted territory for Sykes, which adds an element of unpredictability to the contest. Van Gerwen believes that if Sykes can beat a player of Humphries' caliber, he has the ability to beat anyone in the field, including Van Gerwen himself.

Looking Ahead to Wolverhampton Clash

The quarter-final between Michael van Gerwen and Tom Sykes is scheduled to take place in Wolverhampton. Van Gerwen admitted that his consistency and belief in his own ability are starting to improve, which is essential for his ongoing career in darts. He noted that while the game can be cruel, remaining in the tournament is a positive sign of his current form.

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Both players are looking to turn recent momentum into continued success in the knockout stages. Van Gerwen's recent victory over Wade has provided him with energy and renewed focus as he prepares for the next challenge. The match promises to be a compelling contest between a seasoned champion and a rising star making his mark on the grand stage.