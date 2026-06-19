Michel Barnier suggests UK could rejoin EU with opt-outs similar to other members

Former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier stated that the UK could rejoin the European Union while maintaining opt-outs from the euro and Schengen Zone, similar to existing members. He argued that Brexit has worsened the UK's challenges and that relations with the EU should be reset.

Michel Barnier , the European Union's former chief Brexit negotiator, has said the United Kingdom could regain its special terms if it rejoins the bloc, suggesting that opt-outs from the euro currency and the passport-free Schengen Zone could be possible.

His comments, published just ahead of the 10th anniversary of the Brexit referendum on June 23, indicate a pragmatic approach to the UK's potential return, framing it as a matter for negotiation rather than an obstacle. Barnier emphasized that several current EU members already benefit from similar exemptions, making such arrangements feasible for the UK. Barnier specifically addressed the two most contentious areas: the single currency and Schengen.

EU law expects all member states to adopt the euro, but Denmark holds a permanent opt-out. Furthermore, five of the 13 nations that joined the EU since 2004 have not yet adopted the euro, and the accession treaties do not impose a strict timetable for doing so. On Schengen, new members are legally required to join, but Ireland maintains an official opt-out. Barnier stated, 'It is perfectly possible to have opt-outs in these fields.

' This flexibility, he implied, could be extended to a returning UK. The former negotiator, who continued advising the European Commission on Brexit before returning to French politics, did not mince words about the decision to leave. He told The Guardian that it becomes clearer 'every day' that the UK made the wrong choice in 2016.

While he cautioned that Brexit is not the sole cause of the UK's current problems-including stagnant growth and divisive debates on immigration-he insisted that 'all these problems are more difficult because of Brexit.

' He suggested that ongoing global instability makes isolation untenable, saying, 'Every day it will be more clear' that nations cannot go it alone. Barnier's remarks arrive as the UK Labour government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, seeks to reset relations with the EU. Starmer has touted closer cooperation on trade, security, and the economy as central to his growth agenda, with another UK-EU summit planned for July.

However, the political landscape remains complex. Andy Burnham, a prominent Labour figure and potential leadership challenger, has expressed reservations about reigniting Brexit arguments, calling for a focus on practical solutions instead. Barnier concluded by reiterating his offer of assistance should the UK decide to pursue rejoining: 'It will be a choice and it will be open to negotiation. I will be ready at that time for free advice.





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