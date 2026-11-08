Michel Barnier Warns of High Price for UK Rejoining EU Single Market

Former EU negotiator Michel Barnier states Britain must accept freedom of movement to rejoin the single market, as Andy Burnham seeks closer trade ties to lower living costs. This creates political tension with Lisa Nandy and the Conservatives.

Michel Barnier, the European Union's former chief Brexit negotiator, has issued a stark warning to UK political leaders, asserting that any attempt to reverse Brexit and restore membership in the single market will require accepting freedom of movement. Barnier made these comments during a television interview, emphasizing that the UK cannot cherry-pick economic benefits while excluding the free movement of people. This intervention arrives as Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham prepares to negotiate deeper trade integration with Brussels.

Conditions for Single Market Re-access

Barnier clarified that the four fundamental freedoms of the single market are indivisible and non-negotiable. He explicitly stated that the UK cannot enjoy access to the single market for goods and services without also allowing the unrestricted movement of people, capital, and services. The former negotiator dismissed the notion that Britain could join specific sectors without accepting broader obligations, noting there is no possibility to have one freedom while excluding others. He confirmed that while there is no specific entry fee to rejoin, the UK would be required to make standard financial contributions to the EU budget, similar to other member states.

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Burnham Pushes for Closer Economic Ties

Andy Burnham is scheduled to sign a series of new agreements with the European Union on November 20 in Brussels. These deals focus heavily on reducing post-Brexit trade barriers for the food and farming sectors, as well as enhancing cooperation on emissions trading. Burnham has argued that reducing red tape for food imports and exports will directly ease pressure on supermarket prices for British families. He believes that closer cooperation with European neighbors can drive economic growth and provide tools to tackle illegal migration, even as he maintains that the British public must ultimately decide on full re-admission.

Political Friction Within the Labour Party

The push for deeper EU integration has sparked internal debate within the Labour government. Cabinet Minister Lisa Nandy, who represents the leave-supporting constituency of Wigan, publicly expressed skepticism about rejoining the EU. Nandy told the BBC that while there are benefits to closer ties, there are also significant costs that have not yet been realized for most citizens. She highlighted that the British people are united in the view that the promise of a close Brexit deal has largely failed to deliver expected benefits. Her stance contrasts sharply with the Prime Minister's recent suggestions that stronger Brussels ties could reduce the cost of living for millions.

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Conservative Analysis and Opposition

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has launched a strong critique of Andy Burnham's approach, describing his efforts as a sign of weakness rather than confidence. Her party released a new analysis estimating that rejoining the EU could cost the UK £23 billion over a decade, which equates to £1,220 per family. This figure is based on the costs Switzerland incurs for its level of access to the European bloc. Badenoch argued that Britain should continue to negotiate confidently with European friends now that it has left the EU, rather than seeking to re-enter the system. Additionally, it was noted that the £5 billion annual rebate secured by Margaret Thatcher in 1984 would not be renewed under any new arrangement.

Migration and Security Cooperation

Beyond economic concerns, the upcoming summit in Brussels aims to address security and migration challenges. Government sources indicated to the Sunday Mirror that restoring access to the EU's migration database would be a critical component of future cooperation. This access is viewed as essential for tackling illegal channel crossings and other forms of migration crime. Burnham has suggested that working more closely with Europe could make the country safer by providing better tools to manage these issues. The Mayor of Greater Manchester emphasized that practical deals on food and farming are just the beginning of a broader ambition to forge a stable and mutually beneficial relationship with continental neighbors.