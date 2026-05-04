Michelin-Starred Morston Hall Hit by Kitchen Storm After Ownership Change

A dispute between the new owner of Morston Hall and former executive chef Galton Blackiston has emerged, with accusations of declining food quality and operational issues following a change in ownership.

Morston Hall , a renowned country house hotel in Norfolk boasting one of the UK’s longest-held Michelin stars, has been embroiled in a dispute following a change in ownership.

Henry Elworthy, the new proprietor, has publicly criticized former executive chef Galton Blackiston, alleging a decline in food quality and a lack of commitment after purchasing the business last year. Elworthy claims Blackiston acted irresponsibly, likening his behavior to ‘a child in the kitchen’, and that the restaurant suffered from increasingly negative public reviews during the summer months.

He asserts that Blackiston’s interest waned after the sale, leading to a deterioration in standards and ultimately their parting of ways in November. Blackiston, who co-owned and ran Morston Hall with his ex-wife Tracy since 1992, has not commented on the accusations.

However, supporters point to the restaurant retaining its Michelin star just weeks before his departure, alongside its four AA Rosettes, as evidence of his continued dedication. Elworthy further detailed financial struggles upon taking over the 17th-century, 13-bedroom hotel, citing a 20 percent revenue drop in the first quarter of last year. He accused Blackiston of a possessive attitude, suggesting he ‘didn’t want the business to survive without him’.

The new owner also highlighted operational issues implemented by Blackiston, specifically a shift to four-day work weeks for front-of-house staff. Elworthy contends this change was inefficient, leading to increased payroll costs as two teams overlapped during slow periods, requiring overtime to cover the additional day off. These contracts were later reverted to five-day weeks in December.

The situation escalated to the point where Elworthy stated ‘there are not enough pages in the Daily Mail to describe my problems with Galton Blackiston’. Despite the tumultuous period, Elworthy emphasizes a positive turnaround, attributing recent improvements to a new culinary team led by executive chef Phil Kearsey, who previously worked at Pied a Terre in London. The current menu at Morston Hall features an eight-course taster meal priced at £145, showcasing dishes like truffled Orkney scallop and Merrifield duck.

Elworthy reports that guest feedback has been overwhelmingly positive since Kearsey’s arrival, with many describing the food as the best it has been in years. He also notes the completion of a recent refurbishment, including renovated bedrooms, marking a ‘very special moment’ in the hotel’s history. While the dispute with Blackiston has been publicly aired, Elworthy is focused on the future, highlighting the renewed culinary excellence and the enduring legacy of Morston Hall’s Michelin star.

The hotel briefly closed for a fortnight after Christmas to facilitate the renovations, signaling a commitment to revitalization and a fresh start under new management. The incident underscores the challenges of transitioning ownership in high-profile establishments and the importance of maintaining consistent quality and operational efficiency





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Morston Hall Galton Blackiston Michelin Star Henry Elworthy Norfolk Restaurant Hotel Food Quality Ownership Change

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