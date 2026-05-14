Michelle Dockery Gives Birth to Baby Boy Four Months Ago with Husband Jasper Waller-Bridge

The Daily Mail can reveal that the Downton Abbey actress, 44, gave birth back in January to a son – her first child – with her husband, 37, who is the brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The couple made a rare public appearance at the press night for the play 1536 at the Ambassadors Theatre earlier this week.

Michelle Dockery gave birth to a baby boy four months ago with her husband, Jasper Waller-Bridge . The Daily Mail can reveal that the Downton Abbey actress, 44, gave birth back in January to a son – her first child – with her husband, 37, who is the brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

‘Michelle had a boy,’ says a friend. ‘She and Jasper are thrilled, and they are loving being parents. She gave birth around four months ago, and life is really good for her after the horrid heartache she has been through.

‘Plus, she looks amazing for someone who had a baby only a few months ago. ’ The typically private couple made a rare public appearance at the press night for the play 1536 at the Ambassadors Theatre earlier this week. Michelle cosied up to her film producer partner as they left the event in London's West End together





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Michelle Dockery Jasper Waller-Bridge Baby Boy Downton Abbey PR Director John Dineen The Queen Of Fashion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Major London bridge has weight limit put in place after 'deterioration'Transport for London has announced a 'safety critical' weight restriction on heavy vehicles on Vauxhall Bridge after deterioration.

Read more »

Vauxhall Bridge introduces vehicle weight limitThe18‑tonne limit is described as 'safety critical' by Transport for London.

Read more »

Michelle Obama's Thin Appearance and Husband's Campaign AppearanceMichelle Obama's noticeable weight loss sparks speculation about her relationship with her husband Barack, fueling doubts about the state of their union. She looked slimmer than ever as she dined with daughters Malia and Sasha in Beverly Hills, while Barack was seen yukking it up on the stump in Austin, Texas.

Read more »

Michelle Keegan gives first glimpse of new Netflix role after exciting Harlan Coben reunionThe Stockport-born actress is set to lead the cast of the best-selling author's next offering, The Woods

Read more »