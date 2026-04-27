Michelle Heaton Celebrates Five Years of Sobriety, Sharing Her Journey to Recovery

Former Liberty X star Michelle Heaton marks five years of sobriety, detailing her battle with alcoholism, the turning point that led to recovery, and the positive impact on her life and family.

Michelle Heaton publicly celebrated a significant milestone in her journey to recovery, marking five years of sobriety. The former Liberty X star, 46, openly shared her experiences with addiction, detailing a period where she consumed approximately two bottles of wine and a bottle of vodka daily, leading to a near-fatal hospitalization in 2021.

Heaton’s post on Instagram, accompanied by a heartwarming family photo featuring her husband Hugh and their children Faith, 13, and AJ, 11, highlighted the transformative impact of sobriety on her life. She emphasized the absence of 'anxiety, lying and manipulation' that once characterized her struggles with alcoholism. Heaton recounted the pivotal moment five years ago when she acknowledged her need for help and made the courageous decision to seek it.

Since then, she has experienced a resurgence of 'resilience and honesty,' advocating for others facing similar challenges to reach out for support. She specifically mentioned the increased availability of resources like alcohol awareness programs and helplines compared to when she initially sought assistance. Heaton’s journey was further influenced by an evening spent with Katie Price, who was also abstaining from alcohol, prompting Heaton to question her own reliance on drinking for enjoyment.

This realization served as a catalyst for her acceptance of needing help, which she found readily available. Beyond overcoming alcoholism, Heaton’s recovery journey involved addressing underlying issues such as impostor syndrome and a lack of personal boundaries. She reflected on her past behavior within Liberty X, where drinking was normalized even before television appearances, and how she initially believed alcohol was necessary to manage her nerves.

Rehab provided her with tools to establish healthy boundaries, manage her reactivity, and rebuild her self-esteem. Heaton acknowledged that recovery is an ongoing process, admitting to occasional setbacks, but emphasizing the significant progress she has made in creating a fulfilling life for herself and her family. She encourages anyone struggling with addiction to seek help, highlighting the possibility of a life filled with 'hope, faith and courage'





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