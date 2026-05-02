Michelle Keegan Clears Out Her Closet and Donates Proceeds to Dog Rescue Charity

Actress Michelle Keegan is selling designer items from her impressive wardrobe on Vinted, with all proceeds going to The Big3 Rescue, a charity saving dogs from the meat trade. Fans are snapping up bargains, including dresses, shoes, and accessories from her £3.5 million Essex mansion.

Michelle Keegan , the renowned actress, has offered her fans an exclusive glimpse into her luxurious wardrobe, announcing she is selling a selection of her cherished designer items.

The 38-year-old revealed this through a recent social media video filmed within the impressive closet of her £3.5 million Essex mansion, which she shares with her husband, Mark Wright. The closet itself is a testament to her style, featuring floor-to-ceiling mirrors, custom-built shelving, and ample space for her extensive collection of clothing and accessories. Keegan humorously declared that her 'hoarding era is over,' signaling a shift towards decluttering and giving her pre-loved pieces a new home.

This initiative is a collaboration with Vinted, the popular resale platform, where Keegan has listed a variety of items. The response from fans has been enthusiastic, with many pieces already snapped up at bargain prices. Among the items sold is a vibrant, multi-colored Siedres dress worn during a sun-soaked vacation with Wright, fetching £58.45 including postage.

A pair of unworn Christian Louboutin Spikoo 100 heels also found a buyer for £320, with Keegan playfully noting they were in need of a 'good night out.

' Beyond clothing and shoes, the sale includes items like her toddler Palma’s activity bouncer, a guitar, a flower vase, an unused GHD hair straightener kit, and a pair of Bottega Mule heels listed for £512. What sets this sale apart is Keegan’s commitment to philanthropy; all proceeds will be donated to The Big3 Rescue, a volunteer-based charity dedicated to rescuing dogs from the meat trade industry in China and South Korea, providing them with rehabilitation and loving forever homes.

Keegan and Wright extensively renovated their Essex home, a process they documented on Instagram, completing the transformation in 2023 after initially purchasing the property for £1.3 million in 2019. The mansion boasts five bedrooms, a bar, a cinema room, a sauna, a custom-built kitchen, a home gym, and even a five-a-side football pitch.

In a recent interview, Keegan described an emotional moment upon returning to the completed home after filming in Australia, overwhelmed by Wright’s thoughtful gesture of lighting candles throughout the house. The couple, married since 2015 and parents to baby Palma, have worked diligently to create their dream home, making sacrifices along the way.

Recent reports have touched upon family dynamics, including past wedding day comments and speculation regarding a relationship between Keegan and her mother-in-law, Carol Wright, though Wright has since addressed and dismissed these rumors. The sale of her designer items represents not only a decluttering effort but also a charitable contribution, showcasing Keegan’s generosity and commitment to a worthy cause





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