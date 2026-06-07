Michelle Keegan, 39, enjoys a lavish weekend at the £1k-a-night Corinthia Hotel in London with her husband Mark Wright. The actress looked stunning in a chic brown one-piece swimsuit as she made the most of the spa and pool facilities at the swanky hotel.

Michelle Keegan enjoys lavish weekend at £1k-a-night Corinthia Hotel in London with husband Mark Wright after celebrating 39th birthday with sweet unseen snaps. The actress, 39, looked stunning in a chic brown one-piece swimsuit as she made the most of the spa and pool facilities at the swanky hotel.

Her husband Mark Wright celebrated her 39th birthday by sharing a collection of sweet unseen snaps on Wednesday, quipping she 'didn't look a day over 21.

' Michelle's birthday celebrations came after she and Mark returned from an idyllic family getaway with their daughter, with the Fool Me Once star sharing snaps from the trip on Instagram. The couple whisked daughter Palma as well as Michelle's mum Jacqueline to Disney World Florida before setting sail on a Disney Caribbean cruise. Michelle was the epitome of chic as she modelled an array of stylish outfits on the lavish ship before later hitting the beach.

Palma appeared in her element as she met Mickey and was as equally well dressed as her mum in sweet frilled dresses and a striped bather with matching hat. Michelle recently gave a glimpse into her daughter Palma's 1st birthday party as she shared a series of pictures on Instagram. She and husband Mark recruited the assistance of esteemed event planners Luxe Events And Parties to put on the glamorous event to mark the tot's milestone birthday.

And sharing more details from the big day, Michelle asked followers: 'Can I ask where the past year's gone please?

' as she reflected on her daughter growing. Michelle took a short break from acting as she welcomed her baby daughter in March 2025. As she prepared to return to the screen this year in the six-part drama series, Michelle revealed her co-workers were really 'supportive' on set. The Blame will follow DI Crane (Keegan) and DI Radley (Booth) as a body of teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen is discovered, sending shockwaves through the town of Wakestead.

As the detective digs deeper, what starts as a tragic death, spirals into a tangled web of lies, institutional cover-ups, and moral compromise. As the clock ticks and trust fractures, Crane must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team





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