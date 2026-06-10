Michelle Keegan Gets First Tattoos in Tribute to Her Dogs, Shares Family Adventures and Birthday Love

Michelle Keegan reveals her first tattoos honoring her dogs Pip and Phoebe, while husband Mark Wright celebrates her 39th birthday with a touching tribute. The actress also opens up about returning to work on new ITV series The Blame after becoming a mother.

Michelle Keegan has finally revealed her first tattoos, giving a sweet tribute to her beloved dogs. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a close-up glimpse of her new inkings, showing the names 'Pip' and 'Phoebe' written on the inside of each foot, in honor of her two pet pooches.

Standing in a pair of Yves Saint Laurent tan heels, Michelle highlighted the delicate script tattoos in a series of photos. She was accompanied to the tattoo parlour by her husband Mark Wright, who appeared in the background selecting his own design. In her post, she simply captioned the collection of images: 'Last week was a good one.

' This marks her first-ever tattoos, a milestone she chose to honor her furry family members. The news comes shortly after Mark Wright celebrated Michelle's 39th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. The former TOWIE star, also 39, shared a collection of sweet unseen snaps from their 13-year relationship, including a photo with their 14-month-old daughter Palma from a recent family holiday. In the caption, Mark wrote: 'It's your day Baby.

A year away from the big 4.0 but don't look a day over 21. You're too modest to realise how much of a special person you are, but what you do for us and everyone around you is more than you'll ever realise. Love you Darling M&P.' Michelle responded with a pair of emojis in the comments, showing her appreciation for the emotional tribute.

The couple's celebrations began with a lavish family trip that included Michelle's mother Jacqueline, visiting Disney World Florida and sailing on a Disney Caribbean cruise. Michelle documented the entire vacation on Instagram, modeling chic outfits on the ship and enjoying beach time with her daughter. Palma appeared delighted, meeting Mickey Mouse and wearing frilled dresses and a striped swimsuit with a matching hat. The family indulged in all the luxury amenities, from gourmet meals to entertainment.

Reflecting on her return to work after becoming a mother, Michelle admitted in a recent interview that it was daunting to film the new ITV series 'The Blame'. She gave birth to Palma in March 2025 and took a short break from acting. Speaking at the ITV showcase with host Graham Norton, she said: 'Coming back to work after having a baby is quite daunting.

But the production were so supportive and I was so looked after and it was like working with family.

' She added that she bonded with co-star Douglas Booth over quizzes and food, creating immediate chemistry on set. The Blame follows DI Crane (Keegan) and DI Radley (Booth) as they investigate the death of teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen, uncovering a web of lies, cover-ups, and moral dilemmas. Michelle also shared a glimpse into her week with a photo dump featuring a sexy black backless dress and a mirror selfie in a dressing gown with her glam team.

She previously celebrated Palma's first birthday with a glamorous party organized by Luxe Events And Parties, posting pictures and asking followers: 'Can I ask where the past year's gone please?

' as she reflected on her daughter growing up. With her career back in full swing and her family life thriving, Michelle continues to balance motherhood and stardom with grace





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