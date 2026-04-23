Michelle Keegan on Returning to Work After Baby: 'Quite Daunting' but 'So Supported'

Michelle Keegan discusses the challenges and support she received while filming 'The Blame' after welcoming her daughter, Palma, and shares details about her co-star Douglas Booth and Palma's first birthday.

Michelle Keegan has openly discussed the challenges and support she experienced returning to work on the ITV series ' The Blame ' following the birth of her daughter, Palma , in March 2025.

The actress, 38, took a temporary break from her acting career to focus on motherhood with husband Mark Wright. As she prepares for the release of the six-part drama later this year, Keegan emphasized the incredibly supportive environment fostered by the production team. Speaking at the ITV showcase alongside host Graham Norton, she described the experience as 'quite daunting' but highlighted how well she was looked after, feeling as though she was 'working with family.

' This positive atmosphere was crucial in easing her transition back into professional life after welcoming her first child. Keegan also shared details about her instant connection with co-star Douglas Booth. The pair, who play detectives DI Crane and DI Radley respectively, found common ground through lighthearted quizzes and shared meals during downtime on set. This organic rapport translated well into their on-screen chemistry, which promises to be a key element of the gripping narrative.

'The Blame' centers around the investigation into the death of teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen, a case that quickly unravels into a complex web of deceit, cover-ups, and ethical dilemmas within the seemingly idyllic town of Wakestead. As DI Crane delves deeper, she must navigate not only the intricacies of the murder investigation but also the internal politics and potential betrayals within her own police team.

The series is poised to be a compelling thriller, exploring themes of trust, morality, and the dark undercurrents hidden beneath a polished surface. Beyond her professional commitments, Keegan recently celebrated her daughter Palma’s first birthday with a lavish party planned by Luxe Events And Parties. She shared glimpses of the event on Instagram, showcasing the meticulously curated decorations, including pastel colors, bows, and personalized posters.

The celebration featured an array of treats for guests, including white chocolate cake pops, cocktails, and a stunning two-tier cake. Keegan playfully expressed her surprise at how quickly time has passed, reflecting on her daughter’s rapid growth. Prior to the birthday festivities, the family enjoyed a work-related trip to Spain, where Keegan balanced filming commitments with quality time with Mark and Palma, sharing heartwarming moments from their travels.

The couple, married since 2015, appear to be embracing the joys of parenthood while continuing their successful careers. Keegan’s return to acting signifies a new chapter, balancing her personal life with her passion for her craft, and 'The Blame' is set to be a significant project in her post-maternity leave career





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Michelle Keegan The Blame ITV Mark Wright Palma Douglas Booth

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