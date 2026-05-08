Michelle Keegan Stuns in White Jeans as She Prepares for Return to Acting Post-Motherhood

Michelle Keegan was spotted running errands in Cheshire, looking stylish in a white ensemble. The actress, who recently became a mother, discussed her return to work for the new ITV series The Blame, describing the experience as daunting but supported by her co-workers. She also shared details of her daughter Palma's first birthday party and a recent family trip to Spain.

Michelle Keegan exuded effortless style as she stepped out in Cheshire on Friday, running errands in a chic ensemble. The Netflix star showcased her trendy fashion sense with a crisp white T-shirt paired with matching white jeans and an open blue denim shirt.

She accentuated her waist with a chunky black belt and opted for comfort in brown suede ballet pumps. Her brunette hair was styled loose, complemented by delicate hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses. The former Coronation Street actress appeared in high spirits as she made her way back to her parked car before driving off.

This outing comes after Michelle shared her feelings about returning to work post-motherhood, describing it as 'daunting' as she prepares to film the new ITV series The Blame. The actress took a brief hiatus from acting following the birth of her daughter Palma in March 2025 with husband Mark Wright. As she gears up for her return to the screen in the six-part drama, Michelle revealed that her co-workers have been incredibly supportive.

During an appearance at the ITV showcase with host Graham Norton, she expressed her gratitude, stating, 'Coming back to work after having a baby is quite daunting. But the production were so supportive and I was so looked after and it was like working with family.

' Michelle was joined by co-star Douglas Booth, with whom she shared an instant connection. She recounted their bonding experience, saying, 'It was quite organic; we got on straight away and we were doing quizzes in the makeup chair. That's how we bonded, quizzes and food.

' The Blame follows DI Crane, played by Keegan, and DI Radley, portrayed by Booth, as they investigate the mysterious death of teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen. The discovery sends shockwaves through the town of Wakestead, unraveling a complex web of lies, institutional cover-ups, and moral dilemmas. As the detectives delve deeper, trust fractures, and Crane must navigate both the murder investigation and the treacherous politics within her own team.

Meanwhile, Michelle recently offered a glimpse into her daughter Palma's first birthday party, sharing a series of enchanting photos on Instagram. The Coronation Street actress and her husband Mark enlisted the expertise of Luxe Events And Parties to orchestrate a glamorous celebration for their daughter's milestone. Reflecting on the past year, Michelle poignantly asked her followers, 'Can I ask where the past year's gone please?

' as she marveled at her daughter's growth. The event was a visual feast, with Palma's multiple outfits displayed on hangers and an array of soft toys adorning the lavish Essex mansion. Sweet posters reading 'Isn't she lovely, isn't she onederful' added a touch of whimsy to the decor.

Guests were treated to an array of delectable treats, including white chocolate cake pops adorned with pink bows, a matching two-tier cake, pink and white biscuits, and rows of white and pink cupcakes. The party's pastel theme, accented with bows, extended to an outdoor tepee and a soft play set-up, complete with a balloon-filled inflatable and a bouncy castle. Last month, Michelle enjoyed a sun-soaked family trip to Spain with husband Mark and daughter Palma.

The Fool Me Once actress shared heartwarming moments from their vacation, including a snapshot of Mark carrying their toddler on his shoulders. Michelle was also seen taking in the breathtaking landscapes, balancing leisure with work commitments. She posted a photo of a living room transformed into a film set, filled with cameras and light boards, as she juggled work and family time.

The mother of one also posed for a few modeling shots in white linen, captioning the post with 'Summers coming.





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