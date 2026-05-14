Michelle Pfeiffer's Secret to Looking Younger Revealed: She Has a Team of Experts and Practices Organic Beauty and Eating Habits

The 68-year-old actress has a team of experts in Los Angeles who specialize in natural beauty aesthetics. She uses all organic products and is super careful about what she puts on her skin. She also practices organic eating habits, demanding 100 percent transparency from her organic foods.

Michelle Pfeiffer looked much younger than her years while at an event in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening. The 68-year-old actress was glammed up at the Margo's Got Money Troubles screening at the Aero Theatre as she made the rare move of posing with her husband of 33 years, producer David E Kelley, 70.

The movie veteran, who has had a major comeback with the Taylor Sheridan series The Madison, was wrinkle free with her blonde hair worn in soft waves around her face. Now the Daily Mail has learned her secret.

'She has a team of experts in Los Angeles like a facialist, a hair color wiz, a trainer that all specialize in natural beauty aesthetics,' a source told the Daily Mail. 'She uses all organic products, nothing toxic ever comes near her, she is super careful and reads every label before putting it on her skin. 'Michelle feels like chemicals in beauty products can increase aging, so she double checks anything that she uses.

' Michelle Pfeiffer looked much younger than her years while at an event in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening The 68-year-old was glammed up at the Margo's Got Money Troubles screening as she made the rare move of posing with her husband of 33 years, producer David E Kelley, 70 The source added, 'Most facials involve the use of chemical products like exfoliants, serums and chemical peels that have glycolic, lactic or salicylic acid, but Michelle won't use those. ' And she is also all organic with what she eats.

'That includes food labels, she won't have anything processed or that has involved antibiotics or GMOs. ' All of her food - fish, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds - are stamped organic as she demands 100 percent transparency from her organic foods, even if it's an apple. Even the perfume she created, Henry Rose, uses 100 percent natural ingredients that have no endocrine disruptors or carcinogens.

Pfeiffer looked chic on Wednesday in a semi-sheer chocolate brown sweater and skirt set that had long sleeves as she added dark brown pointy pumps. By her side was her Big Little Lies producer husband Kelley in a rare sighting of the two arm in arm. They have been married since 1993.

The veteran, who has had a major comeback with the Taylor Sheridan series The Madison, was wrinkle free with her blonde hair worn around her face Now the Daily Mail has learned her secret.

'She has a team of experts in Los Angeles like a facialist, a hair color wiz, a trainer that all specialize in natural beauty aesthetics,' a source said 'She uses all organic products, nothing toxic ever comes near her, she is super careful and reads every label before putting it on her skin,' the pal added Pfeiffer in The Madison with costar Beau Garrett to the right In 2021, she insisted she has no secret to looking youthful. The Maleficent actress appeared on the show Lorraine to talk about how she retains her ageless looks.

'It's what nobody really wants to hear - you have to eat right, you have to exercise, you have to sleep,' Pfeiffer insisted. 'We're always looking for that cheating magical bullet but it's not right. 'When I’m not working, when I’m giving myself leeway, when I’m not eating good, I’m having too much wine, when I’m not on camera, I look like it, that's really it. 'So that's the big secret - there's no secret!





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Michelle Pfeiffer Looking Younger Team Of Experts Natural Beauty Aesthetics Organic Products Organic Eating Habits

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