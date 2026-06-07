Michelle Phillips Celebrates 82nd Birthday with Rare Public Appearance

Michelle Phillips, the last surviving member of The Mamas and The Papas, was seen enjoying a birthday lunch at Pastina Trattoria in Los Angeles. She was pictured chatting on her phone and wearing a chic outfit. The iconic singer also made time for a quick catch-up with her inner circle and stopped to hand a homeless man some cash.

Michelle Phillips , the last surviving member of the iconic 1960s folk rock band The Mamas and The Papas, made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles this week to celebrate her 82nd birthday .

The iconic singer was seen enjoying a glass of red wine at the Italian restaurant Pastina Trattoria, where she was pictured chatting on her phone while wearing a chic blue and white top paired with white jeans and black loafers. She left the restaurant with two bags of takeout before driving off in her classic Mercedes.

During her outing, she also made time for a quick catch-up with her inner circle, sharing warm hugs with two close friends after bringing them a bite to eat from the restaurant. Additionally, she put her kind heart on full display by stopping to hand a homeless man some cash while exiting a Walgreen's pharmacy. Michelle Phillips is the only living member of the Mamas and the Papas, which was formed in 1965 by her and her husband John Phillips.

The group is famed for its timeless hits, including its most famous track 'California Dreamin', and achieved mainstream success in its first year. However, the band's career was marred by scandalous affairs among members, drug abuse, and the pressures of fame. Phillips herself became a cultural icon in her own right as a pioneer for female vocalists in the male-dominated rock scene of the 60s, but now lives a much more lowkey lifestyle compared to her heyday.

She was married to John for seven years, until their divorce in 1993, and had one child together, singer Chynna Phillips, now 56. Michelle is also stepmother to actress Mackenzie Phillips, 66, and model Bijou Phillips, 46, through her late ex-husband's other relationships. The singer's life has been marked by high-profile romances, including with actor Dennis Hopper, Jack Nicholson, and Warren Beatty, and she has been married three times, including to radio producer John Burch





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Michelle Phillips The Mamas And The Papas 1960S Folk Rock Band Rare Public Appearance 82Nd Birthday Pastina Trattoria Los Angeles

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