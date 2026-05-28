Michelle Shaw Updates on Chemotherapy Journey, Plans to Donate Hair and Shop for Wigs

Michelle Shaw, known for her role in the soap opera 'Emmerdale', has shared an update on her breast cancer treatment. After completing her first chemotherapy session, Shaw discussed her positive outlook despite side effects and her plans to shave her head and donate her hair to charity. She has also been seen shopping for wigs and has shared videos on social media showcasing different styles, accompanied by a Macmillan nurse providing guidance.

Actress Michelle Shaw has provided an update on her health journey after completing her first chemotherapy session. She revealed that she is feeling positive despite the side effects, including a metallic taste in her mouth and increased strength, which she humorously compared to the Incredible Hulk.

Shaw also shared that the delay in her treatment was due to a medication delivery issue, not any fault of the hospital staff. In addition to her treatment, Shaw has decided to donate her hair to The Little Princess Trust and has been seen shopping for wigs. She has shared videos on social media showcasing different wig styles, accompanied by a Macmillan nurse who provided guidance for others in similar situations





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Michelle Shaw Breast Cancer Chemotherapy Hair Donation The Little Princess Trust Wigs Macmillan Nurse

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Tracy Shaw Completes First Chemotherapy Day, Shares Emotional Update on Breast Cancer JourneyActress Tracy Shaw, diagnosed with breast cancer last month, has completed her first day of chemotherapy. In a candid Instagram video, she details the long treatment day, side effects like metallic taste, and her positive mindset. She thanks the NHS staff and sends support to others battling cancer, following her earlier emotional video about the diagnosis and upcoming treatment.

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