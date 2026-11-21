Dearborn police officers Hussain Al-Omari and Kordelle Whiteman prevented a tragedy by subduing a 33-year-old woman wielding a knife during a mental health response on October 8, 2026.

Dearborn Police Officers Hussain Al-Omari and Kordelle Whiteman successfully prevented a fatal confrontation by neutralizing a 33-year-old woman brandishing a knife during a mental health call on October 8, 2026, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The officers arrived at the woman's residence to address reports of erratic behavior, only to encounter a volatile situation where the suspect had already indicated suicidal intentions. Through quick decision-making and strict adherence to de-escalation protocols, Al-Omari and Whiteman avoided a lethal outcome that could have occurred had they relied solely on firearms.

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De-escalation Tactics Prevent Immediate Lethal Force

Upon entering the home, the officers immediately recognized the psychological state of the 33-year-old resident, who told them her spirit was broken and expressed grief over the recent death of her dog. Officer Whiteman reported that the woman continuously mentioned family rejection and explicitly stated she wanted to die that day, creating an environment where tension was already at a boiling point.

Officer Al-Omari noted that the woman repeatedly asserted her seriousness about self-harm, telling the officers to stay back and declaring she intended to become a martyr. This verbal escalation signaled to the responding officers that the situation required extreme caution, as the suspect was already fixated on ending her life through violent means.

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Physical Confrontation in the Kitchen Escalates Quickly

The dynamic of the incident shifted dangerously when the woman refused to leave the home and began advancing toward the kitchen, a space she knew better than the officers. Al-Omari explained that keeping the suspect outside was a primary safety measure, given the unknown potential for hidden weapons in the residence.

While the officers attempted to guide her out, the woman swiftly grabbed a knife from a counter. Al-Omari instinctively grabbed her wrist to restrain her, realizing too late that the object in her hand was a blade. He described how his training immediately kicked in to neutralize the threat, even before he fully identified the weapon.

Officer Whiteman Intervenes to Stop Potential Stabbing

As Al-Omari tussled with the woman to control her arm, Officer Whiteman perceived an immediate lethal threat to his partner and reached for his firearm. Al-Omari yelled for Whiteman not to shoot, highlighting the split-second judgment required to protect his colleague while simultaneously stopping the assault.

Whitemman then deployed his stun gun on the suspect, which caused her to fall to the floor while maintaining a tight grip on the knife. The electrical discharge incapacitated the woman enough for the officers to secure the scene without further injury to themselves or the suspect.

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Suspect Charged With Assault and Attempted Murder

Following the physical takedown, the 33-year-old woman was handcuffed and subsequently charged with assault and attempted murder. The charges reflect the severity of her actions in attempting to stab Officer Al-Omari during the hostage-style situation.

Both officers reflected on the incident as a testament to their professional bond and training. Al-Omari stated that the event reinforced his absolute trust in Whiteman, noting he felt confident in his partner's ability to handle any situation. The Dearborn Police Department has highlighted the incident as an example of successful de-escalation in a high-risk mental health crisis.