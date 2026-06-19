Michigan Poll Highlights Gap in Brain Health Knowledge and Practices Among Older Adults

A new Michigan Poll on Healthy Aging reveals that while nearly all older Michiganders consider brain health important, less than half know everyday actions can reduce dementia risk, and many fail to adopt key protective habits. The survey shows lower awareness than national averages and regional disparities, prompting calls for better education and healthcare provider engagement to combat cognitive decline.

A recent poll reveals that while nearly all Michiganders aged 50 and over recognize the importance of maintaining brain health , less than half understand that daily actions can significantly reduce their future risk of dementia.

The survey, conducted by the Michigan Poll on Healthy Aging, highlights a gap between awareness and knowledge, with many older adults not practicing key habits linked to brain protection. Research consistently shows connections between dementia risk and lifestyle factors, including diet, sleep, social interaction, mental and physical activity, and management of cholesterol, weight, and hearing loss.

The data indicate that Michigan adults are less likely than national peers to believe lifestyle factors are crucial for brain health, with only 70% holding this view compared to 76% nationally. Regional disparities within the state are also evident, as residents in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula show lower awareness of the importance of healthy behaviors. Scott Roberts, Ph.

D., a professor at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, emphasizes the need for public education initiatives, such as the Alzheimer's Association's 10 Healthy Habits for Your Brain, to encourage adoption of protective habits. He also cautions older adults against falling for unproven supplements marketed for brain health. The poll team collaborated with the Alzheimer's Association on a national report that informs the organization's Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures.

The Michigan-specific survey focused on adults aged 50 and up, a group funded by the Michigan Health Endowment Fund and Michigan Medicine. Roberts is scheduled to present these findings in a free webinar hosted by the Michigan Alzheimer's Disease Center on June 30. The survey asked respondents to rate the importance of 15 health and lifestyle factors for brain health and report their frequency of engaging in four key activities known to preserve cognitive function.

Factors such as blood pressure control, physical activity, and social engagement were rated as very important by 61% to 68% of participants. However, fewer than half practice at least one of these habits daily or most days. Jeffrey Kullgren, M.D., M.S. , M.P.

H., poll director and a primary care physician, stresses that healthcare providers must do more to explain how current lifestyle choices affect future brain health, given Michigan's high rates of dementia risk factors. Although most older Michiganders want to learn about brain health from their doctors, only 23% have discussed it with a provider.

The Alzheimer's Association reports that 11% of Michigan residents over 65 have Alzheimer's or another dementia, with families providing over 680 million hours of unpaid care annually. Addressing this gap through education and provider-patient conversations is critical to reducing cognitive decline across the state





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Michigan Poll On Healthy Aging Brain Health Dementia Risk Lifestyle Factors Older Adults

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