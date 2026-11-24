Jennifer Lynn Goodall receives life sentence for the 2025 shooting death of Chase Hunter Hoyt in Port Huron, rejecting self-defense claims despite tragic family impact.

Jennifer Lynn Goodall has been sentenced to life in prison by the 31st Circuit Court in Port Huron for the murder of her boyfriend, Chase Hunter Hoyt. The sentencing occurred last Friday following her conviction on October 12 by a St Clair County jury. Goodall, now 41, was found guilty of fatally shooting the 23-year-old victim.

The Incident and Immediate Arrest

Police were dispatched to the couple's residence on the 1400 block of 10th Avenue around 11.20pm on September 3, 2025, due to a reported domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers discovered Hoyt inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a hospital but subsequently died from his injuries. Goodall, who was 40 at the time of the incident, was arrested at the scene. An 11-year-old child was present in the home during the shooting but was not injured.

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Self-Defense Claim and Legal Rebuttal

Goodall maintained her innocence throughout the week-long trial, arguing that she acted in self-defense. She claimed during the proceedings that Hoyt had threatened her with a rifle, which she asserted led to the confrontation. Prosecutors effectively dismantled this defense by presenting evidence that the rifle was found locked in its case within the house, rather than in the bedroom where the confrontation allegedly took place. Goodall admitted to firing the weapon while speaking to police in a 911 call recorded during the incident.

Judicial Remarks and Sentencing Details

St Clair County Circuit Court Judge Michael West presided over the sentencing, describing the murder as unnecessary and the result of one bad decision made repeatedly. Judge West explicitly rejected the justification offered by the defense. In addition to the life sentence for murder, Goodall was sentenced to an additional two years in prison for the felony firearm charge. She was also previously charged with purchasing a pistol without a license, though the primary focus remained on the homicide conviction.

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Victim Impact and Family Statements

Family members of Chase Hunter Hoyt provided poignant victim impact statements during the sentencing hearing. His stepfather, Bill Herman, expressed deep frustration, noting that Hoyt had recently acquired a new job and a car. Herman stated that the young man's life should not have been taken for no reason and previously expressed hope that Goodall would never be released. He remarked that Goodall killed a part of him as well, emphasizing the profound emotional damage inflicted by the crime.

Condemnation and Public Reaction

Goodall's defense attorney, Frederick Lepley, shared that his client felt terrible about the tragedy, despite her insistence on innocence. However, the tone from the victim's family varied, with his mother, Serena Herman, addressing the court with a message of forgiveness. Serena Herman stated she forgave Goodall under the condition that she was not in her right mind at the time. She expressed hope for Goodall's redemption, contrasting sharply with the harsh judgment passed by the court. The case has concluded with Goodall remaining in custody for the duration of her life sentence.