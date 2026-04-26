Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall Still Joint Owners of £13 Million Mansion 26 Years After Split

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and ex-wife Jerry Hall remain co-owners of a Georgian mansion in Richmond, London, decades after their separation, despite both having moved on with other relationships. The property, Downe House, has been a source of concern for Hall as she seeks to secure its future for herself and their children.

Twenty-six years after their separation, rock icon Mick Jagger and former model Jerry Hall remain co-owners of a substantial Georgian mansion in Richmond, southwest London, originally purchased for approximately £5 million in the early 1990s.

The property, known as Downe House, served as the couple’s London base during their relationship, which began in 1977 and produced four children: Elizabeth, James, Georgia May, and Gabriel. Despite their annulment in 1999 – based on the non-legally binding nature of their 1991 Hindu marriage in Bali – and subsequent relationships for both individuals, the ownership of Downe House has never been formally transferred.

Land Registry documents confirm that both Jagger and Hall are still listed as joint owners of the 18th-century estate, a situation that has reportedly caused increasing concern for Hall as she ages. The initial assumption following the split was that Downe House would be transferred to Hall as part of the financial settlement, potentially contributing to the £30 million she was reportedly seeking from Jagger’s £150 million fortune.

However, this never materialized. In 2013, reports surfaced indicating Hall’s desire for Jagger to place the house solely in her name, allowing her to sell it or bequeath it to their children. Speculation arose in 2016, when Jerry married Rupert Murdoch, that she might be asked to vacate the property, fueled by the appearance of workmen changing the locks.

This proved to be a security upgrade, with Jagger reportedly assuring Hall she could remain in the house for the remainder of her life. This arrangement is corroborated by the continued joint ownership recorded in official documents. The property, dating back to 1780 and offering views of Richmond Park, appears to have been purchased outright, as no mortgage is currently registered against it.

Jagger maintains a diverse and extensive property portfolio, including residences in London, Florida, France, and the exclusive Caribbean island of Mustique. Hall, too, has established her own property holdings, notably purchasing Holmwood, a £10 million country house in Oxfordshire, while married to Rupert Murdoch in 2019. The continued co-ownership of Downe House represents a unique and enduring link between Jagger and Hall, despite their decades-long separation and subsequent personal lives.

The situation highlights the complexities of disentangling assets after a high-profile relationship, and the lingering legal ties that can persist long after the romance has faded. The lack of resolution regarding the property’s ownership remains a curious footnote in the history of one of rock and roll’s most famous couples, and raises questions about the future of the historic Downe House and its place within the Jagger-Hall family legacy





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