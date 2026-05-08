Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick Shine at NYC Ballet Gala Amid Rolling Stones' New Album Launch

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick made a stylish appearance at the NYC Ballet's Spring Fashion Gala, showcasing their enduring relationship and individual charm. Meanwhile, Jagger and his Rolling Stones bandmates Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood celebrated the launch of their new album, Foreign Tongues, which features contributions from late drummer Charlie Watts and guest artists like Paul McCartney and Robert Smith.

Mick Jagger and his fiancée Melanie Hamrick made a striking appearance at the NYC Ballet's Spring Fashion Gala on Thursday night, showcasing their enduring chemistry and individual style.

The 82-year-old Rolling Stones legend exuded his signature cool in a sleek, skinny-cut suit paired with black trainers, while the 38-year-old ballet dancer stunned in a silver, bedazzled gown that accentuated her lithe physique. The couple, who have been together since 2014, playfully interacted with photographers, with Jagger pulling silly faces and waving at the cameras, demonstrating his youthful energy despite his octogenarian status.

Their relationship, which began serendipitously when both were on tour in Japan in 2014, has blossomed into a deep partnership, both personally and professionally. They welcomed their son, Deveraux Octavian Basil, in 2016, marking Hamrick's first child and Jagger's eighth. Jagger is also father to seven other children from previous relationships, including Karis, Jade, Elizabeth, James, Georgia, Gabriel, and Lucas.

Despite their 44-year age gap, Hamrick has dismissed concerns about their relationship, stating in a 2024 interview with the Times of London that she doesn't dwell on others' opinions. She emphasized the importance of focusing on their connection rather than external judgments. Beyond their personal life, the couple has collaborated creatively, most notably on the ballet Porte Rouge, which featured Hamrick's choreography set to music from Jagger's Rolling Stones collaborations with Keith Richards.

This event follows Jagger's recent appearance with fellow Rolling Stones members Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood at the launch of their new album, Foreign Tongues, in New York. The album, set for release on July 10, was recorded in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London and features contributions from late drummer Charlie Watts, as well as guest artists like Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, Robert Smith, and Chad Smith.

Jagger described the recording process as intense and passionate, while Richards praised the album's continuity from their previous work, Hackney Diamonds. The lead single, In The Stars, will be released digitally on May 5, alongside the album's opening track, Rough and Twisted. The Rolling Stones' enduring legacy continues to captivate audiences, with their latest album promising to deliver the same raw energy and musical innovation that has defined their career for over six decades





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Mick Jagger Melanie Hamrick Rolling Stones Foreign Tongues NYC Ballet Gala

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