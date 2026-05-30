Mick Jagger Celebrates Arsenal's Early Lead at Champions League Final

Mick Jagger, the 82-year-old Rolling Stones rocker, was spotted celebrating Arsenal's early lead at the Champions League final in Hungary on Saturday. The lifelong Arsenal fan was seen in a box with David Beckham, who was also enjoying the game. The two British icons were fully immersed in the game as they watched their beloved Arsenal fight for European glory.

Lifelong Arsenal fan Mick Jagger celebrated the team's early lead as they take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Champions League final in Hungary on Saturday.

The Rolling Stones rocker, 82, was stood beside a more demure looking David Beckham, who was spotted laughing at Mick's wild celebrations. The two British icons were seen in a box together, with Mick fully immersed in the game as he got excited about their 1-0 advantage. Mick was enjoying quality time with his son Deveraux, nine, as they watched their beloved Arsenal fight for European glory.

A far cry from typical football supporting attire, Mick looked stylish in the stands in a blue suede blazer, which he layered over a crisp white shirt. Meanwhile nine-year-old Deveraux, who Mick shares girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, 37, proudly wore an Arsenal top. Sitting beside him, David looked equally suave for the occasion in a navy suit, white shirt and tie. Mick grew up in Dartford and became interested in football while living in and around London during his youth.

Despite not being from north London, he developed an affinity for Arsenal and has been identified as a supporter for decades. Over the years, the singer has been regularly spotted at Arsenal matches, both at the old Highbury and at Emirates Stadium. His support is widely acknowledged by Arsenal fan communities and football publications, which routinely include him in lists of famous Arsenal supporters alongside figures such as Idris Elba, Lewis Hamilton, and Daniel Kaluuya.

Fans of Arsenal's rivals were left livid after two handball decisions went in favour of the Gunners in the first-half of the Champions League final. Arsenal got off to the perfect start against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest, with Kai Havertz, selected ahead of Viktor Gyokeres, fired in from a tight angle to give his side the lead. But some fans were left puzzled by the decision to let the goal stand, after the ball hit Leandro Trossard in the build-up.

The goal came about when PSG captain Marquinhos tried to clear the ball, but kicked it straight at Trossard. The ball bounced off the forward and into the path of Havertz, who would run towards goal and fire in. Replays, however, showed that the ball cannoned off Trossard's arm, yet the goal was still allowed to stand. Mick looked stylish in the stands in a blue suede blazer which he layered over a crisp white shirt





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