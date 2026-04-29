Mick Jagger Honors Late Girlfriend L'Wren Scott on Her Birthday

Mick Jagger paid tribute to his late girlfriend, L'Wren Scott, on what would have been her birthday, sharing a touching photo and message on Instagram. The gesture highlights the enduring impact Scott had on his life, years after her tragic death.

Mick Jagger has once again honored the memory of his late girlfriend, L'Wren Scott, marking what would have been her birthday with a touching tribute on social media.

The Rolling Stones frontman shared a radiant photograph of Scott on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, accompanied by a simple yet poignant message: 'Happy birthday L'Wren.

' The image captures Scott with a bright, beaming smile, a testament to the joy and vibrancy she brought to those around her. This annual gesture underscores the enduring impact Scott had on Jagger's life, demonstrating that she remains deeply in his thoughts years after her tragic passing. L'Wren Scott, born Laura Bambrough, was a highly respected and successful fashion designer. She built a thriving high-end fashion label that quickly gained popularity among Hollywood's elite.

Her designs were favored by iconic figures such as Madonna, Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman, and Naomi Campbell, solidifying her position as a prominent force in the fashion industry. However, the revelation of financial difficulties within her business surfaced following her untimely death in March 2014. Scott was found deceased in her New York apartment while Jagger was on tour with the Rolling Stones, at the age of 49.

The news sent shockwaves through both the music and fashion worlds, prompting an outpouring of grief and remembrance. Jagger himself publicly expressed his devastation, struggling to comprehend the tragic loss of his 'lover and best friend.

' Court documents later revealed that Jagger was diagnosed with acute traumatic stress disorder in the aftermath of Scott’s death, highlighting the profound emotional toll the tragedy took on him. Despite the passage of time, Jagger continues to cherish the memories of his relationship with Scott. He has since found companionship with ballerina Melanie Hamrick, with whom he shares a nine-year-old son, Deveraux.

However, his annual birthday tribute to Scott serves as a powerful reminder of the lasting connection they shared. In a heartfelt statement released shortly after Scott’s death, Jagger described their many wonderful years together and acknowledged her immense talent and presence. He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support he received and vowed to never forget her.

The tribute is a poignant example of enduring love and remembrance, demonstrating that even in the face of new relationships and the passage of time, the memory of a loved one can remain vivid and cherished. Resources are available for those struggling with difficult emotions, such as the Samaritans, offering confidential support via phone and local branches





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