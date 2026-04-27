Mick Jagger Nearly Died From Heroin Overdose, New Biography Claims

A new book alleges that Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger suffered a near-fatal heroin overdose in 1976. The incident, detailed by record producer Marshall Chess, occurred at Chess's New York City apartment and prompted a frantic effort to save Jagger's life. The news also reveals details about the band's upcoming album, *Foreign Tongues*, and their plans for promotional appearances.

A new biography of The Rolling Stones has revealed a shocking incident from 1976, alleging that Sir Mick Jagger experienced a near-fatal heroin overdose at the New York City apartment of record producer Marshall Chess .

The claim, detailed in Bob Spitz's book *The Rolling Stones: The Biography*, paints a vivid picture of the band's tumultuous early years and the depths of their experimentation with drugs. Chess, who served as the founding president of Rolling Stones Records, recounts finding Jagger unconscious after the singer reportedly purchased a gram of heroin from a known dealer.

The situation escalated rapidly, with Jagger's lips turning blue – a clear indication of oxygen deprivation – prompting Chess to desperately attempt resuscitation and call for emergency medical assistance. The producer's frantic recollection details his fear of losing Jagger within his own home, and the subsequent scramble to manage the situation discreetly. The incident highlights a lesser-known aspect of Jagger's personal struggles with substance abuse, often overshadowed by the more publicized battles of bandmate Keith Richards.

The account describes a scene of escalating panic as Chess attempted to revive Jagger, resorting to physical stimulation and ultimately mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Unable to rouse the singer, Chess contacted Ahmet Ertegun, a prominent figure in the music industry, who arrived with actress Faye Dunaway. Dunaway, leveraging her connections, reportedly contacted the President of Lenox Hill Hospital to secure a private room for Jagger, aiming to shield the rock star from unwanted media attention.

Fortunately, emergency services were able to restore Jagger's breathing with oxygen, averting a tragic outcome. This incident occurred during a period of intense creativity and excess for The Rolling Stones, as they cemented their status as one of the world's most iconic bands. The biography delves into the band's complex dynamics, their relentless pursuit of musical innovation, and the personal demons that plagued its members.

The revelation of Jagger's near-overdose adds another layer to the already compelling narrative of their extraordinary career. Beyond the shocking revelation of the 1976 incident, the news also touches upon the band's current activities. The Rolling Stones are reportedly finalizing their new album, *Foreign Tongues*, after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus since their last release. In a nostalgic nod to their early days, the band has been teasing the music under their original name, The Cockroaches, with posters appearing for intimate gigs.

The album will be preceded by the release of a new single, *Mr Charm*, scheduled for Saturday. While Jagger, Ronnie Wood, and Keith Richards are expected to make promotional appearances, plans for a full-scale tour have been shelved in favor of potential mini-residencies. Sources indicate that the album has been in development for some time, with meticulous attention paid to ensuring its quality.

Some speculate that this could be the band's final album, given the age of its members, but the Rolling Stones have consistently defied expectations throughout their six-decade career. The combination of a harrowing historical account and a glimpse into the band's present endeavors provides a comprehensive update on the enduring legacy of The Rolling Stones





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Mick Jagger Rolling Stones Heroin Overdose Marshall Chess Bob Spitz Biography New Album Foreign Tongues Music News

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