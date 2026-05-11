Mick Jagger's Wedding in Saint Tropez: A Day of Surprises and Surprises

Mick Jagger's wedding in Saint Tropez, France, on May 12, 1971, was a day filled with surprises and unexpected events. The ceremony was arranged at the eleventh hour, with guests given just 48 hours notice and many of them boarding the same flight to France from Gatwick Airport. Mick Jagger's bandmate Keith Richards was underdressed and bemused as he watched Jagger marry his new wife. The entire ceremony was a whirlwind of activity, with guests partying into the early hours and Mick Jagger largely ignoring his new wife. The couple's honeymoon was a ten-day trip to Corsica and Sardinia.

Mick Jagger exchanged vows with Blanca Pérez-Mora Macías, soon to be known as Bianca Jagger , on May 12, 1971, in Saint Tropez , France. The ceremony took place at Chapelle Sainte-Anne , overlooking the Place du Maréchal-Leclerc.

Mick Jagger's bandmate Keith Richards was underdressed and bemused as he watched Jagger marry his new wife. The entire ceremony was arranged at the eleventh hour, with guests given just 48 hours notice and many of them boarding the same flight to France from Gatwick Airport. Mick Jagger and Bianca Jagger's honeymoon was a ten-day trip to Corsica and Sardinia





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Mick Jagger Bianca Jagger Saint Tropez Chapelle Sainte-Anne Keith Richards The Rolling Stones Exile On Main St Paul Mccartney Linda Mccartney Ringo Starr Patrick Lichfield Jimmy Miller Cocaine Champagne Tabloid Press Paparazzi Corsica Sardinia Exile On Main St The Rolling Stones Foreign Tongues Sir Paul Mccartney Robert Smith

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