Mick Jagger Surprises Pubgoers with Impromptu Performance Amid Rolling Stones Album Release and Film Controversy

Sir Mick Jagger delivered an unexpected live performance at a small Oxfordshire pub, joining an Irish band and reinterpreting 'Handsome Molly.' This casual appearance contrasts with major professional developments: The Rolling Stones' upcoming twenty-fifth studio album 'Foreign Tongues' and the police-disrupted wrap party for his new film 'Three Incestuous Sisters' on Stromboli.

Sir Mick Jagger , the legendary frontman of The Rolling Stones , delighted a small group of pubgoers in Oxfordshire with an impromptu performance at The Half Moon on Sunday evening.

The iconic singer unexpectedly joined an Irish band already playing at the venue, delivering a memorable rendition of the folk song 'Handsome Molly' with a lyrical twist, substituting Dublin for London. Witnesses recounted the surreal moment when Jagger, accompanied by a small group, approached the musicians and hopped onto the piano, belting out the tune. Astonishingly, many present initially failed to recognize the rock legend, creating an intimate and unassuming atmosphere.

This surprise appearance underscores Jagger's enduring spontaneity and connection to live music in casual settings, far removed from the grand stadium tours that define his career with The Rolling Stones. This unexpected pub gig comes amidst a flurry of activity for the 81-year-old musician. The Rolling Stones, whose last tour concluded in 2024, are poised to release their twenty-fifth studio album, 'Foreign Tongues,' on July 10, 2026.

The album's lead single, 'In the Stars,' alongside another track 'Rough and Twisted,' premiered on YouTube and streaming platforms on May 5, 2026, marking the band's continued creative output after six decades. Simultaneously, Jagger has been focusing on a significant acting venture, taking on the role of a lighthouse keeper in the Gothic drama 'Three Incestuous Sisters.

' Filming has been taking place on the remote Italian island of Stromboli, where the production recently attracted unusual attention. Last month, a wrap party for the film, attended by Jagger and co-stars including Dakota Johnson, Josh O'Connor, and Jessie Buckley, was abruptly interrupted by local police. The disturbance stemmed from a noise complaint filed by Riccardo Gullo, the mayor of the neighboring island of Lipari.

Reports describe a scene of 'perplexity mixed with hilarity' as authorities arrived, and the celebration was promptly dispersed. The following day, Jagger departed Stromboli via private helicopter. Rosa Olivia, the head of tourism for the Aeolian Islands, publicly criticized Mayor Gullo's intervention, arguing that the film production should have been celebrated as a boon for the local economy and international visibility, especially after a difficult winter.

She emphasized that the islands rely heavily on tourism and that such 'punitive intervention' sends the wrong message. Meanwhile, the movie, directed by Alice Rohrwacher and based on a 2005 visual novel, also stars Saoirse Ronan and Isabella Rossellini, weaving a tale of three sisters competing for the affection of the lighthouse keeper's son





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