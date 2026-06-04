Mickey Rourke Apologizes for Painful Divorce from Carre Otis

Mickey Rourke has apologized for his painful divorce from Carre Otis, almost 30 years after their split. Rourke's apology comes after Otis spoke out about her difficult marriage and past experiences in her 2011 book Beauty, Disrupted: A Memoir.

Mickey Rourke has finally apologized in public for his divorce from Vogue model Carre Otis , almost 30 years after their split. The 73-year-old Angel Heart actor took to Instagram on Monday, sharing a rambling note about his ex-wife, writing that he was a fool for many years and made a blind terrible mistake.

Rourke was wed to the 57-year-old cover girl from 1992 until 1998, and their marriage suffered plenty of ups and downs. They met when Otis was cast as the young love interest in the racy Zalman King movie Wild Orchid, released in 1989. Rourke was arrested in 1994 for spousal abuse, and Otis was shot in the chest after Rourke's gun, which he carried for safety, accidentally discharged in her purse.

Otis described her difficult marriage in her 2011 book Beauty, Disrupted: A Memoir, saying she was shot in the chest after Rourke stashed a handgun in her bag without letting her know. The bullet hit just two inches from her heart. Otis also claimed a fight turned physical in 1992, and Rourke hit her again after that. She said she turned to heroin to cope with it all.

Otis has spoken out about her past, including being anorexic as a teenager and suffering from health issues, and being raped by her agent in Paris at age 17. She has since become an advocate for model rights and has worked with the Model Alliance and the National Eating Disorders Association. Otis is now married to Matthew Sutton and has two daughters, Kaya and Jade.

She has spoken about the importance of empowering young women and taking responsibility for the damage done in the fashion industry





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Mickey Rourke Carre Otis Vogue Model Divorce Apology Wild Orchid Angel Heart Spousal Abuse Model Rights Fashion Industry

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