Micron's High-Bandwidth Memory for AI and HPC Infrastructure

Micron is offering high-bandwidth memory for AI and HPC infrastructure, aiming to accelerate the path to production deployment for data center customers. The memory module incorporates advanced packaging techniques, 3D stacking, and multiple memory dies connected by through-silicon vias for greater efficiency gains.

Micron 's high-bandwidth memory is being offered to key server ecosystem enablers for platform validation, aiming to ensure wide-ranging compatibility. The memory module incorporates advanced packaging techniques, 3D stacking, and multiple memory dies connected by through-silicon vias for greater efficiency gains.

A single 256 GB module can reduce operating power by more than 40% versus two 128 GB modules, enabling greater efficiency for modern AI data centers. Micron has been at the forefront of memory technology, and this high-bandwidth memory is a testament to their commitment to innovation





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Micron High-Bandwidth Memory AI HPC Infrastructure Acceleration Production Deployment Data Center Customers Memory Technology Innovation

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