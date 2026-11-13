Microsoft Global IT Outage Disrupts NHS and UK Services

A critical Microsoft software bug caused widespread disruptions to NHS, police, and banking services across the UK and globally, with recovery expected to take 48 hours.

A severe software malfunction within Microsoft's global infrastructure triggered massive disruptions across the United Kingdom and international borders, exposing critical vulnerabilities in essential public and private services. The glitch, which struck on Thursday evening around 6 pm, paralyzed email systems and office applications for up to 430 million users in 74 countries, leaving government agencies, healthcare providers, and financial institutions grappling with operational standstills.

Impact on NHS and Critical Services

The National Health Service in England reported that at least 47 NHS trusts were affected by the IT failure, forcing staff to revert to manual paper records and long-standing emergency protocols. Professor Junaid Arshad, head of computer science at Birmingham City University, highlighted the profound risks, noting that the cascading real-world impact on government and public services was immense and served as a stark warning about digital dependency. GMB union national secretary Rachel Harrison confirmed that ambulance services faced a serious impact, with 111 and 999 staff unable to refer patients normally, creating significant backlogs in non-life-threatening cases.

Also read Microsoft Outage Disrupts Global Email and NHS Services

Disruption to Banking and Justice Systems

Financial and legal sectors experienced severe bottlenecks as the software error prevented the processing of digital correspondence essential for daily operations. The National Pharmacy Association warned of delays in NHS prescriptions, while payday challenges emerged for small companies unable to process payroll emails. The justice system was also compromised, with courts struggling to manage digital records; Manchester Crown Court Judge Maurice Greene publicly noted the dangers of relying on computer systems as some juries were sent home and prisoner transport logistics failed.

Global Reach and Financial Consequences

The outage extended far beyond the UK, affecting international operations including Australia's intelligence services, Singapore's tax authority, and the Japanese government's IT infrastructure. A prison in Colorado reported an inability to process prisoner releases, while Global financial firm Morningstar estimated the global crash could cost insurers up to $500 million. The sheer scale of the disruption demonstrated how deeply intertwined global economic systems are with a handful of American technology providers, a point heavily criticized by experts and politicians alike.

Advertisement

Recovery Efforts and Security Warnings

Microsoft executive vice-president Charles Lamanna stated that engineers worked for 20 hours to contain the glitch, ruling out a cyber-attack and expressing regret for the impact on users. To facilitate the restoration of services, the company implemented an extended 48-hour email timeout window to allow delayed messages to be delivered, though some users continued to experience intermittent issues. Microsoft has promised to publish a full post-incident report after recovery is complete to explain the root cause of the underlying software bug that crippled Outlook, Word, Excel, and Teams.

Political Response and Future Resilience

Political reactions have been mixed, with Commons' science and technology committee chairwoman Dame Chi Onwurah condemning the lack of resilience in the UK's digital infrastructure and highlighting the country's huge dependency on US-based providers. Conversely, cyber minister Baroness Lloyd of Effra stated there had been limited reports of impact on frontline service delivery after speaking with Microsoft UK's chief executive Darren Hardman. As authorities review the incident, scammers immediately targeted confused users with fraudulent calls offering to restore services, prompting warnings from cybersecurity experts about the heightened risk of phishing attacks during such large-scale IT failures.