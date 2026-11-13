Microsoft Global Outage Impacting Teams and Outlook Not Resolved as Expected

Microsoft struggles to restore global services including Teams, Outlook, and Copilot after a massive outage affecting airlines and government agencies since Thursday evening.

The massive global technology outage affecting Microsoft services remains unresolved as of Friday, with the company admitting its recovery efforts are not taking as expected . The disruption began at approximately 6.15pm on Thursday and has caused widespread failures across critical digital infrastructure, impacting millions of users worldwide.

Microsoft Recovery Efforts Failed

Microsoft has issued multiple updates confirming that its attempts to restore frontend servers have repeatedly failed. The tech giant stated that although it managed to get servers operating multiple times overnight UK time, those servers crashed shortly after. In its latest statement, Microsoft explained that it is continuing to work on recovering its frontend servers while implementing further traffic optimization actions to improve service stability and increase capacity.

Also read Microsoft Fixes Global Outages Caused By Server Connectivity Problems

The company emphasized that it is working with urgency to resolve the incident. Microsoft added that it appreciates the patience and understanding of its organizational clients while the technical teams struggle to stabilize the platform. The outage has persisted despite several attempts to mitigate the problems, including isolating parts of its infrastructure and shifting traffic to alternate routes.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, also reported experiencing significant issues across its own platforms due to the Microsoft failure. OpenAI stated in a statement on its website that it was investigating an issue with Microsoft connectors where new connections may be broken and tools are not working as expected. This secondary impact highlights the interconnected nature of modern cloud services and how a failure in one major provider can ripple across the entire tech ecosystem.

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Widespread Sector Disruption Occurs

The impact of the Microsoft outage extends far beyond individual users, affecting critical sectors including airlines, judicial systems, and national spy agencies around the world. The disruption has paralyzed operations for organizations that rely heavily on Microsoft 365 for daily communication and data management. Affected products include the instant messaging service Teams, the AI service Copilot, Outlook emails, and various aspects of Microsoft Cloud services.

Users reported problems with Microsoft Teams as the initial symptoms emerged, but the issue quickly spread to other core services. The outage has left many professionals unable to access their emails or collaborate on projects, causing significant operational delays. The breadth of the disruption suggests a fundamental failure in the network infrastructure that supports these cloud-based services.

Microsoft had previously directed people to a dedicated page on its website for updates regarding the outage. However, this support channel proved ineffective as users complained the page did not load, exacerbating frustration among those seeking information. The company provided regular updates on official Microsoft 365 accounts, but the technical issues prevented a reliable communication loop during the peak of the crisis.

Service Instability Persists Globally

The tech giant confirmed in an update on Friday that the change is not taking as expected. This admission indicates that the standard troubleshooting procedures and infrastructure adjustments have failed to restore normal operations. Microsoft stated that it will share an update when it knows more, but no specific timeline for resolution has been provided.

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The inability to restore services after nearly twenty-four hours is highly unusual for a company of Microsoft's scale and technical resources. The outage has exposed vulnerabilities in the reliance on centralized cloud providers for essential business functions. Organizations across multiple industries are now grappling with the consequences of this extended downtime.

Microsoft's struggle to fix the global outage has drawn attention to the fragility of digital infrastructure. As the company continues to work on recovering its servers, users remain without access to essential tools. The situation underscores the need for robust backup systems and redundancy in critical service providers.

The ongoing nature of the incident has led to increased scrutiny of Microsoft's technical response. Users and enterprises are calling for transparency regarding the root cause of the failure. The company must provide clear communication and effective solutions to regain trust and restore normal operations for its vast global user base.