This news article, in JSON format, contains various headlines and quotes, reflecting the significant events and changes in the gaming and AI industry.

Microsoft ends Copilot AI on Xbox to help 'get the business back on track.

' Former Elder Scrolls Online boss describes Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin closing as a turning point at Xbox. Microsoft might be all-in on OpenAI now. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says 'player and revenue growth has not yet met our ambition' as Microsoft gaming continues to slide. MindsEye's first major update 'Blacklist' will be used to 'share some evidence of sabotage.

' The Father of the Xbox predicts the end following Phil Spencer's exit. MindsEye studio claims it now has 'overwhelming evidence of organized espionage and corporate sabotage.

' Former Xbox boss Malcolm Hawley thinks the new CEO will be 'a palliative care doctor who slides Xbox gently into the night.





pcgamer / 🏆 38. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Microsoft XBOX Alon Haimovich Openai AI Xbox CEO Mindseye Blacklist

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