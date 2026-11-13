Microsoft Outage Disrupts Global Email and NHS Services

A massive Microsoft outage impacts Outlook, Teams, and NHS email systems globally. Cheltenham Racecourse warns of ticket issues as experts call it the most disruptive email failure ever.

Users worldwide are experiencing significant disruptions to essential digital services following a major global outage affecting Microsoft platforms. The incident has severely impacted critical communication tools, including Outlook email, the Teams messaging application, and the Copilot AI service. Organizations across multiple sectors, from healthcare to entertainment, are scrambling to maintain operations while technical teams work to restore full functionality.

Impact on Healthcare and Clinical Systems

NHS trusts have confirmed that clinical systems remain operational despite widespread failures in email infrastructure. Sir Ciarán Devane, chief executive of the NHS Alliance, stated that all clinical and operational systems appear to be working effectively. He emphasized that NHS leaders are implementing contingencies to minimize disruption and ensure patient safety remains the top priority.

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Major institutions such as Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, and Bristol NHS Foundation Trust have issued public assurances. These organizations urge patients to attend scheduled appointments as planned. They clarified that while staff cannot send or receive emails, medical procedures and clinics continue without interruption. Patients with urgent queries are advised to contact relevant departments directly by phone.

Racing Industry Adapts to Digital Failures

The British Horseracing Authority reported that its Racing Admin systems are functioning normally despite the outage affecting Outlook communications. The authority is collaborating closely with racecourses to ensure that horse racing events proceed without any operational delays. They requested that individuals needing immediate assistance contact them via telephone rather than relying on standard email channels.

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Cheltenham Racecourse has implemented specific protocols for attendees arriving for the November meeting. Officials warned that digital tickets associated with Microsoft accounts may face access issues due to the platform failure. They urged racegoers who have not downloaded paper tickets to arrive early at the venue. On-site teams are prepared to assist visitors with verification, and additional tickets remain available for purchase at the gate.

Expert Analysis of Outage Severity

Gergely Orosz, a former leading software engineer and author of The Pragmatic Engineer newsletter, described the incident as potentially the most disruptive email-related business outage in history. He noted that mitigation efforts taking more than twelve hours for a service with over one hundred million users is highly unusual. Orosz stated he could not recall any previous email outage requiring such an extended period to return to normal status.

The scale of the disruption has drawn comparisons to historical IT failures, highlighting vulnerabilities in centralized cloud infrastructure. Users are encountering various error messages when attempting to access core Microsoft products. The prolonged nature of the recovery process suggests complex underlying technical challenges that require extensive troubleshooting by engineering teams.