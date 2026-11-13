Microsoft Outage Disrupts Teams and Outlook Due to Server Overload

Microsoft services including Teams, Outlook, and Copilot face widespread disruption due to internal server overload in Exchange Online, affecting over 430 million users globally.

Microsoft is actively working to resolve a significant service disruption that has impacted its most popular global platforms, including the instant messaging service Teams, the AI assistant Copilot, and Outlook email. The outage, which began at 4.17pm UK time yesterday, has caused widespread connectivity errors across 74 countries and territories, leaving corporate and consumer users unable to access critical communication tools. This event represents the second major disruption to Microsoft 365 services this year, raising questions about infrastructure stability despite the company's assertion that the incident was not caused by malicious cyber activity.

Server Overload Causes Service Disruption

Microsoft has confirmed that the root cause of the incident is an internal server overload and traffic imbalance within Exchange Online, the company's cloud-based messaging platform that delivers email, calendar, contacts, and tasks. The tech giant determined that a number of servers failed during automated health checks, and the alternative systems designed to bring those servers back online were not immediately taking effect. Consequently, as far as current evidence suggests, AI tools such as Copilot went offline only as a side effect of losing their underlying cloud connection rather than causing the crash themselves. The company stated in several notices posted on social media that parts of its infrastructure were experiencing elevated load, which contributed to the widespread connectivity errors.

Also read Microsoft Outlook Outage Hits 65,000 Users Amid Security Alerts

Stakeholder Positions on Cyber Attack Claims

Mitchell Lamanna, executive vice-president at Microsoft, addressed the rumors of a security breach directly on the platform X, stating there is no indication the outages resulted from malicious or cyber activity. Microsoft added in an official statement that it was not aware of any malicious activity causing this incident, a stance supported by American AI companies OpenAI and Anthropic, which reported issues with their Microsoft connectors but found no evidence of external attacks. OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, explained that they were investigating broken connections and tools not working as expected, but acknowledged the issue lay within Microsoft's infrastructure. These stakeholders collectively emphasize that the disruption was technical rather than security-related, although the exact root cause beyond the server overload remains under investigation.

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Global Impact on 430 Million Users

The scale of the disruption is significant, with more than 430 million people using Microsoft's suite of subscription service apps, though the company has not confirmed the exact number of users affected by this specific outage. Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources, showed that 140,000 people flagged problems with Outlook by 6pm last night alone. The outage reports reached 74 countries and territories in about an hour on Downdetector, with reports about Outlook beginning to climb at about 5.25pm. By 6.25pm, reports about five Microsoft services combined reached 19,650 a minute, against less than 15 a minute on an average Thursday, while Outlook reports alone peaked at more than 2,000 times their normal level. At 7.38pm, reports were still running at more than 11,000 a minute, illustrating the severity and rapid spread of the connectivity failure.

Restoration Efforts and Market Reaction

Microsoft is struggling to fix the widespread outage, with the company acknowledging that efforts to restore services were not taking as expected and that servers operating multiple times overnight UK time subsequently crashed. The tech giant has tried several solutions to mitigate the problems, including isolating parts of its infrastructure and shifting traffic to alternate routes, but services depending on Exchange Online remain affected while elements not relying on it stay functional. Josh Gilbert, a market analyst at trading platform eToro, noted that investors would likely look past the outage but warned that repeated disruptions could hurt Microsoft over time as corporate clients question reliability. Gilbert stated that very few customers can realistically walk away from the Microsoft ecosystem overnight, suggesting that while investors will take this in their stride for now, the pattern of failures, including previous incidents in January and October, remains a concern for long-term brand trust.