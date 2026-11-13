Microsoft outage disrupts NHS, councils and police across southern England

A global Microsoft outage has left hospitals, councils and police forces across southern England without email access, though emergency services remain operational. Microsoft says the issue was not caused by a cyber-security incident.

A global Microsoft outage has disrupted email access for hospitals, GP surgeries, councils and police forces across southern England. Microsoft 365 services, including Teams, Outlook and the artificial intelligence software Copilot, are affected.

Microsoft said the outage was not caused by a cyber-security incident, but efforts to fix the issues on Friday had so far been unsuccessful. Most organisations say they are continuing to operate as normal.

Also read Microsoft Outage Disrupts Global Email and NHS Services

Police Online Reporting Systems Disrupted

However, some online forms and electronic-based services are not working and there may be delays to enquiries. More than 430 million people use Microsoft 365 apps, according to the company's website. The region's three police forces, Hampshire and Isle of Wight, Thames Valley and Dorset, all said their phone lines were working. They said they were able to respond to emergencies but their online reporting systems were down.

Advertisement

Hampshire police said: We can confirm that our ability to answer and respond to 999 and 101 calls has not been impacted by the widely reported issues with Microsoft. We know that the current situation will be causing concern but our ability to respond to emergencies has not been compromised. Dorset Police said in a Facebook update: We are currently unable to receive online form submissions.

Until this is resolved, if your report is time-critical but not an emergency, please dial 101. If your report can wait until Microsoft restores its service, please submit an online form once you are able to do so. Sussex Police and Kent Police also said their online reporting forms had been affected and urged people to call 101, or 999 for emergencies.

NHS Email Services Face Technical Issues

In south-east England, most NHS trusts across Surrey, East and West Sussex, and Kent reported issues receiving and sending emails on Friday morning. Some said patient inquiries and referral correspondences were also affected. Patients have been urged to contact NHS trusts by phone and to continue attending planned appointments. Trusts reported that procedures and appointments were going ahead as usual.

East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust said: Please continue to use services wisely. You can consult your GP or pharmacist for minor illnesses or injuries, and urgent treatment centres are also open. Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Trust said its 24/7 mental health crisis helpline was operating as usual. It said: If you need urgent mental health support, please call 111 and select the mental health option or call 0800 915 4644.

The trust is among several affected, including Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust and Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. NHS Surrey and Sussex is urging residents to know where to go for help over the coming days. Those who need illnesses and injuries treated urgently, including broken bones, cuts and eye injuries, should go to urgent treatment centres and minor injury units.

Those with ongoing health concerns are asked to go to their GP practice, and people with minor illnesses are urged to go to a pharmacy. Isle of Wight NHS Trust said its emergency services remained operational through the outage. It said teams had established plans in place to minimise disruption and maintain safe patient care. It added: If your enquiry is urgent, please contact the relevant service by telephone rather than email where possible.

Advertisement

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: Our services remain operational, but there may be delays in responding to enquiries. If you need to contact us, please telephone us rather than email. If you have an appointment with us, please attend as planned. There is no need to contact us to confirm your appointment.

Councils Urge Residents To Call Instead

Tower House GP surgery in Ryde said the outage could affect some of its services, with delays responding to online consultations, hospital letters and discharge documents. It said it was prioritising urgent clinical matters and patient safety. Hospitals have asked outpatients to attend booked appointments, adding there was no need to check they were going ahead. Local authorities have also been affected.

Brighton and Hove City Council and East Sussex County Council have urged residents to call as emails are affected. Kent County Council said in a statement: Other systems that rely on emails being sent may also be affected, including those on our website and offered by our contact centre. The local authority's phone lines remained open, but it said some services could be unavailable.

Slough Borough Council in Berkshire said staff at its customer service centre who usually dealt with email enquiries had been transferred onto the phones. It urged people only to call if their request was urgent because lines were expected to be busy. East Hampshire District Council said its emails were down but residents registered on its MyEHDC system could still use the general enquiries form.

Lyme Regis Town Council in Dorset said it was using a mobile phone number for urgent issues because its telephone lines were also affected and working intermittently. Gatwick Airport has also reported problems with emails, but says it is operationally running as normal.