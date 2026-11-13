Microsoft Outlook Global Outage Disrupts Services Worldwide

Microsoft battles a massive global outage affecting Outlook, Teams, and government services. No cyberattack is suspected as the company implements patches to restore infrastructure.

Microsoft is currently fighting to resolve a massive global outage that has rendered Outlook, Teams, and Copilot inaccessible to millions of users worldwide. The disruption began shortly after 6pm GMT on Thursday and has persisted for over 430 million subscribers across at least 74 countries without a confirmed root cause.

Technical Cause and Infrastructure Issues

Microsoft executive vice president Charles Lamanna confirmed that there is no evidence linking the incident to malicious cyber activity or hacking attempts. Instead, the company attributed the failure to an elevated load across multiple infrastructure regions that created sustained traffic management imbalances. To address the immediate connectivity errors, engineers applied an upstream authentication and routing configuration component patch to a specific portion of the global server network.

Also read Microsoft Global Outage Impacting Teams and Outlook Not Resolved as Expected

Early diagnostic efforts focused on identifying alternate workstreams to increase system capacity. The company initially stated that the infrastructure was struggling to handle the volume of requests, leading to widespread service failures. As recovery efforts progressed, Microsoft reported seeing early stabilization and capacity improvements by 9.30am on Friday. This technical adjustment allowed the company to extend the email timeout period to 48 hours, giving users more leeway for delivery attempts during the critical restoration phase.

Global Impact on Government and Critical Services

The outage has caused significant disruption to critical public services and private enterprises around the world. In the United Kingdom, the National Health Service, police forces, and rail companies reported severe operational hindrances. Union GMB highlighted that the 111 and 999 emergency call services were experiencing a massive backlog because staff could not refer patient details through the affected systems. Despite these digital hurdles, ambulance trusts indicated that emergency callouts remained unaffected and patients with scheduled appointments were advised to attend as planned.

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International repercussions were equally severe, with airlines, judicial systems, and national spy agencies reporting similar outages. The inability to send emails or access cloud-based tools halted business operations and government communications in numerous sectors. Experts have described this event as the most disruptive email-related business outage in history, given the sheer scale of Microsoft's market penetration. The company has not yet disclosed the exact number of affected users, though it manages a suite of apps utilized by hundreds of millions of people daily.

Recovery Progress and Regional Updates

Microsoft stated that services in Europe and North America began showing encouraging signs of recovery by midday on Friday. Executives noted that users were gradually regaining access to Outlook and Teams, with availability metrics improving in major geographic clusters. By the morning of Friday, the company announced that fixes had been completed in the Asia-Pacific region. This marked the first time specific geographic areas reported full service restoration, signaling a potential turning point in the global recovery timeline.

Technical teams continue to monitor server stability as they expand the successful configuration patch to additional servers supporting active regions. Charles Lamanna emphasized that the company is working urgently to prioritize full resolution, treating the incident with maximum importance. The organization promised to release a comprehensive post-incident report once mitigations are fully applied, detailing the root cause and defense-in-depth repair items.

Future Implications and User Adaptation

This event draws parallels to a smaller scale outage in 2023, which Microsoft blamed on a networking configuration issue. However, the current scale of disruption suggests deeper structural vulnerabilities in managing global traffic loads. Users are now forced to rely on alternative communication channels while waiting for full normalization of services. The company acknowledges that progress has been incremental, with marginal success observed in several workloads during the initial recovery window.

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As the working day resumes across Europe and other time zones, pressure on Microsoft to restore complete functionality remains intense. The prolonged nature of the outage has highlighted the fragility of modern digital infrastructure that businesses and governments rely upon. Microsoft has pledged to provide full details of the incident only after the immediate crisis is fully contained, ensuring that all active regions are stable before disclosing technical specifics to the public.