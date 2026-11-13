Microsoft Outlook Outage Hits 65,000 Users Amid Security Alerts

Microsoft Outlook suffers a massive outage affecting 65,000 users in the Americas on Thursday. This disruption occurs shortly after urgent warnings regarding active exploitation of a critical identity theft vulnerability in the email client.

Tens of thousands of Microsoft Outlook users faced significant service disruptions on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The outage prevented access to email accounts across multiple platforms. Users reported being unable to log in or load the web interface. The technical difficulties spread widely, particularly affecting regions in the Americas.

Surge In User Complaints

Outage tracking platform Downdetector recorded a rapid spike in reported issues. By 6:10 pm, the platform had logged more than 65,000 complaints. The volume of reports began mounting quickly in the afternoon. Over 2,400 complaints were registered by 5:50 pm. A further surge saw this figure jump to 13,000 within just eight minutes. The number exceeded 25,000 shortly after 6 pm. It then soared past 65,000 just minutes later.

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Microsoft Confirms Outage

Microsoft confirmed the investigation into the technical problems. The company stated on its Microsoft 365 Status account that it was investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes. The disruption affected multiple connection methods in the Americas. Microsoft directed users to the Microsoft 365 admin center for more details. The specific incident was logged under the reference code EX1550543.

Broader Service Impacts

The technical difficulties extended beyond the Outlook email client. Users also reported problems accessing other Microsoft services. These included Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, Copilot, and the main Microsoft 365 suite. The company's own service status checker was reportedly unavailable. This lack of access hindered efforts to verify the status of the outage in real time.

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Urgent Security Vulnerability

This major outage follows a recent security warning from Microsoft. Users were urged to update their software immediately. Hackers were actively exploiting a flaw in older versions of Outlook. The vulnerability could expose information used to verify user identity. Opening a specially crafted message file can trigger a connection to a network location controlled by criminals. This connection reveals sign-in information. Attackers can use this data to impersonate victims. They could potentially access accounts or workplace systems.

Critical Update Required

Microsoft released a fix as part of its November 10 security updates. However, affected computers remain vulnerable until the patch is installed. Users must open an Office application like Word. They need to select File, then Account. Users should choose Update Options followed by Update Now. In classic Outlook, the account menu is called Office Account. Checking Windows Update alone is not sufficient. The fix is delivered through Office software. This vulnerability is already being used in real attacks. It is not a theoretical concern. NHS England's cybersecurity alert notes that Microsoft has reported exploitation. America's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has added the flaw to its catalog. The problem involves a missing warning. Normally, this alert warns people before Outlook connects to unsafe external content. Users should avoid opening unexpected attachments until the update is installed.