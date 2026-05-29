Microsoft revamps Copilot with faster loading, contextual prompt workspace and unified entry point

A redesign of Microsoft 365 Copilot introduces a faster‑loading app, a task‑aware prompt area and a consistent entry button across apps, while reported usage climbs between 27 and 43 percent in early tests.

Microsoft has once again re‑engineered the Copilot experience for its 365 suite, rolling out a visual redesign, refined user interface elements, and deeper integration across applications.

The company says the new Copilot app now loads more than twice as fast as the previous version and that response times for complex chat prompts have improved by roughly ten percent. The most visible alteration is the prompt area, which Microsoft describes as a task‑aware workspace rather than a simple text box. As users type, the system can surface context‑relevant options, allowing longer prompts to be assembled more fluidly.

Jon Friedman, chief design officer at Microsoft, explained that the prompt surface can expand to accommodate richer work - users can paste content, retain formatting, and apply inline styling before sending a request. The design philosophy shifts from presenting every possible action at once to revealing capabilities in context, aiming to make the assistant feel more intuitive, trustworthy, and aligned with the workflow of each user.

Friedman added that the redesign reflects a step back to simplify core interactions, adding more craft, intention, and speed to meet customer needs





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