Microsoft's Build Event Unveils Agentic AI and New Devices

Microsoft's Build event is underway in San Francisco, with a focus on agentic AI and several new announcements. The event has seen the presentation of Project Solara, a future device designed for agents, and the introduction of OpenClaw for Windows, a safer AI agent project with integration with MXC, a sandboxed code execution system. Nvidia has also announced its support for Windows, with the company bringing its OpenShell agent runtime to the platform, using MXC. A new device for developers, the Arm-based PC, was also announced, featuring Nvidia's RTX Spark chip and 1,000 teraflops of compute.

Microsoft 's Build event is underway in San Francisco, with a focus on agentic AI and several new announcements. CEO Satya Nadella presented Project Solara, a future device designed for agents, and Peter Steinberger introduced OpenClaw for Windows , a safer AI agent project with integration with MXC , a sandboxed code execution system.

Nvidia will bring its OpenShell agent runtime to Windows, using MXC, and a new device for developers, the Arm-based PC, was announced, featuring Nvidia's RTX Spark chip and 1,000 teraflops of compute. Microsoft is also making efforts to make Windows less unpleasant for developers, with a project called Windows Developer Config, which provides scripts to transform any Windows installation into a more developer-friendly environment.

Additionally, Azure Container Linux is now generally available, and a new version of Unix-style Coreutils for Windows has been announced





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Microsoft Build Agentic AI Nvidia Openclaw MXC Windows Developer Config Azure Container Linux

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