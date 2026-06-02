Microsoft Softens Stance on Security Researchers Amid Backlash

Microsoft has walked back earlier rhetoric threatening legal action against security researchers, stating it will not pursue individuals conducting or publishing research. The reversal comes after widespread criticism from the security community, which warned that the initial language could deter vulnerability reporting. While Microsoft maintains its support for responsible disclosure, it acknowledges shortcomings in its interactions and faces ongoing allegations from a researcher who released multiple Windows zero-days. The controversy has sparked a broader discussion about vendor-researcher relationships and the ethics of public disclosure.

Following days of criticism from the security community, Microsoft has softened its stance, stating it has no intention to pursue legal action against individuals conducting or publishing security research .

This marks a shift from a previous, more aggressive position that threatened involvement of law enforcement. The initial statement had sparked outrage, with experts warning it could create a chilling effect on vulnerability disclosure. Microsoft now acknowledges that some interactions have fallen short and is working to learn from feedback, though it stops short of addressing specific allegations made by a researcher, Nightmare-Eclipse, who accused the company of deleting reporting accounts, refusing bounties, and mishandling communications.

The researcher had released several Windows zero-day vulnerabilities, some of which have been exploited in the wild. Despite the softened rhetoric, Microsoft maintains its preference for private reporting and responsible disclosure, opposing the public release of exploit code. The dispute has evolved beyond a single researcher's actions into a broader debate about Microsoft's relationship with the security community and its use of legal threats.

Additionally, other researchers have reportedly handed over vulnerabilities to Nightmare-Eclipse following Microsoft's response, including an alleged Secure Boot bypass called Bitskrieg, slated for release in June. The situation underscores tensions between vendors and researchers over disclosure practices and compensation





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