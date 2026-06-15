Mid-Strength Wine: The Perfect Solution for Perimenopause Drinking Woes

A wine expert explores the growing trend of mid-strength wines, which offer lower alcohol content without sacrificing quality, and shares her top seven picks that balance flavor and health benefits.

Not much beats sharing a bottle with friends, but if we are being honest, even a single glass of wine affects us more than we would like to admit, especially those of us navigating the joys of perimenopause.

Dodgy sleep, palpitations, and a plummeting tolerance mean we just cannot handle it like we used to. As a 48-year-old wine lover who has built a career tasting multiple bottles a week, this truth hits particularly hard. So I have been intrigued by a fast-growing trend: mid-strength wine. Bottles of this typically come in at between 6 and 9 percent ABV, while wine usually hovers at around 13.5 percent.

According to Ocado, UK sales have increased by 71 percent in just two years with searches up by 400 percent. The trend started in Australia, where big brands like McGuigan were quick to spot the potential given the popularity of the mid-strength beer market over there.

The boom is driven by three things: a cultural shift towards drinking less; a UK tax system that now rewards lower ABVs; and, most crucially for me, a quality gap in the no/low wine category that mid wine fills neatly. The potential health benefits are sizeable too. If your wine is 7 percent instead of 13.5 percent, that is 0.88 units per 125ml glass rather than 1.7.

It may not sound like much, but it adds up: a regular-strength bottle pours six glasses, so finish one and you have already had over ten units, almost your entire recommended weekly limit allowance of 14. With mid-strength wine, however, you would need to drink two whole bottles, or 12 glasses, to use up the same 14 units. But do not assume this means fewer calories.

De-alcoholised wines are often pumped full of sugar to replace the body and mouth-feel of the missing booze, so the calorie count will often be the same, or sometimes even higher, than a fully alcoholic wine. This is where seeking out companies whose main focus is mid wines, like 6Percent, Wednesday's Domaine and Seven Summers, can make a real difference.

They tend to be better quality and therefore often need less added sugar as they do not just reformulate regular wines. I asked Master of Wine Ray O'Connor, from Atelier Wines, the company behind Seven Summers, what the secret to a good mid wine was.

'You have to start with something of even higher quality,' he says. 'We took a gold medal-winning rosé packed with great fruit intensity. This meant that after removing part of the alcohol, we still had lots of freshness and elegance in the wine.

' This, as well as significant extra work that goes into producing it, means mid wines are not necessarily cheaper, despite lower ABVs, but I have found paying that bit extra for the more expensive bottles is often worth it. In my experience, mid wines can still be a bit hit and miss, though less so than the 0 percent options.

Here are my favourites which truly hit the spot: Seven Summers by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, 7 percent ABV, 12.50 pounds. Crisp and saline, this Provencal pink launched by Olympic legend Jessica Ennis-Hill just last month is hands down the best I have tried. There is none of that unfresh, cooked note that de-alcoholisation can give and all the hallmarks you would want from a Provence wine. Petit Rosé by Kylie, from Tesco, 7 percent ABV, 8 pounds.

This sparkling mid-strength pink is sweet, like a grown-up soft drink, and quite generic but easy-drinking and inexpensive. Casillero del Diablo BeLight Rosé, from Morrisons, 8 percent ABV, 7.50 pounds. Low-alcohol and low-calorie, this Chilean brand has done a very good job here.

It is fresher than many with some pleasant, raspberry flavours that get better after the first few sips. 6Percent Sauvignon Blanc, from 6percent.wine and Ocado, 6 percent ABV, 15.99 pounds. 6Percent only make mid wines, all hailing from Bordeaux. This Sauvignon starts a bit smoky and guava-like but freshens up with a bit of swirling in the glass. McGuigan Mid Shiraz, from Morrisons, 7 percent ABV, 7.25 pounds. The OG of mid wines, this is jammy and easy-going.

Not the most sophisticated and you can tell it is low ABV, but it is highly glugable. Taste the Difference Mid Strength Val de Loire Blanc, from Sainsbury's, 8.5 percent ABV, 7.75 pounds. Sainsbury's was quick to jump on mid wines and this is a goodie: a searingly fresh, crisp Sauvignon. Clean and very lean.

Wednesday's Domaine 'Boisé', from wednesdaysdomaine.com, 6.5 percent ABV, 18.99 pounds. One of the very first no/low wine producers, this brand feels premium. Boisé meaning oak is a Spanish Tempranillo that gives young Rioja vibes. A little rustic but decent





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