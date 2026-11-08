Middle-Class Americans Turn to House Managers for Domestic Support

House manager services are expanding beyond the wealthy as dual-income families hire professionals for home management, with hourly rates ranging from $13.28 to $50.

The traditional role of house managers, once exclusive to the ultra-wealthy, is rapidly evolving into a practical solution for middle-class Americans. Dual-income families and career-focused women are increasingly hiring professionals to handle domestic tasks, transforming what was once a luxury into a growing industry service. This shift reflects a broader trend of outsourcing domestic labor to manage time constraints and professional demands.

House Manager Wages and Job Requirements

Compensation for house managers varies significantly based on location, experience, and the specific demands of the role. Hourly wages can be as low as $13.28 in some regions, such as Arizona, while other positions in Denver offer $47 an hour alongside benefits like 401k plans, paid time off, and dental insurance. A four-person family in La Jolla, California, recently posted a job for a house manager requiring twenty-one key responsibilities, offering approximately $28 to $32 an hour for a forty-hour work week.

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The duties associated with these positions range from basic housekeeping and dry cleaning pickup to more abstract, proactive tasks. Employers often seek candidates who can anticipate family needs without constant direction. Common responsibilities include watering houseplants, running shoes to the cobbler, fluffing throw pillows, grocery shopping, and coordinating household appointments. Some roles also involve communicating with existing housekeepers and assisting with morning routines that begin around seven in the morning.

Professional House Managers and Company Operations

Kelly Hubbell founded Sage Haus to help families struggling to balance domestic duties with childcare and work. Her company recruits house managers to support those who feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of home maintenance. Hubbell's mission highlights a cultural shift where the phrase "it takes a village" has been reinterpreted to include professional domestic assistance for modern households.

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Kim House, a forty-year-old founder of Casa Cove, runs a small house management company based in Atlanta, Georgia. She earns around $120,000 annually and works with several families in the Atlanta area. Her schedule involves weekly or bi-weekly visits with each client, allowing her to address diverse household needs. Her daily tasks are highly variable, ranging from staking a large monstera houseplant and boxing children's books for a drive to sorting packages and preparing dinner for the family.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kim House described her work as both surprising and enjoyable. She highlighted tasks such as fertilizing fig trees, straightening a coat closet, fixing a coffee machine, tidying a garage, grilling chicken, and taking Chanel shoes to be stretched. These examples illustrate the diverse and often highly personalized nature of modern house management, where personal assistance blends with traditional home care.

Target Audience and Economic Impact

While busy families with two working parents are a primary demographic, house managers are also serving working women without children. These professionals often struggle to maintain their homes and careers simultaneously, leading them to seek external support. The service provides a critical buffer against burnout, allowing individuals to focus on professional growth and personal well-being.

Morgan DeBaun, the thirty-six-year-old founder and CEO of Blavity Inc, a Los Angeles-based digital media company, shared her experience hiring a temporary house manager. She described the role as similar to an adult nanny, essential for helping her manage deliveries and diet during a demanding professional period. DeBaun noted that outsourcing these tasks allowed her to prioritize her career, resulting in a significant increase in her income.

Nicole Giampaglia, a twenty-six-year-old house manager from New Jersey, charges $50 an hour to help clients make their homes look like no one lives there. Her high rate reflects the specialized skill set required to maintain a pristine living environment while clients focus on their professional lives. This model of service demonstrates how domestic labor is being revalued in the modern economy.

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Future Trends in Domestic Assistance

The growing demand for house managers suggests a long-term shift in how households manage their daily operations. As dual-income households become more common, the reliance on professional domestic support is likely to increase. This trend is not limited to the wealthy but extends to a broader segment of the population willing to spend a couple of hundred dollars a week to reclaim their time.

Providers like Kim House and Nicole Giampaglia are expanding their reach by offering flexible scheduling and customized service packages. Their work highlights the importance of anticipating needs and taking initiative, qualities that are highly valued by employers. The industry is moving away from simple cleaning services toward comprehensive home management that supports the overall lifestyle of the client.

Companies like Sage Haus and Casa Cove are professionalizing this sector by recruiting and training managers who can handle complex household dynamics. This professionalization helps ensure that clients receive consistent, high-quality service that meets their specific needs. The industry is adapting to the modern demand for efficiency and convenience, making house management an accessible option for many.

Ultimately, the rise of house managers represents a practical response to the pressures of modern life. By outsourcing domestic tasks, individuals can maintain a higher quality of life and advance their careers. This trend is reshaping the domestic labor market, creating new opportunities for workers and providing valuable support for families and professionals across various income levels.